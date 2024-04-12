Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton's Cause of Death Revealed

Kris Jenner's younger sister Karen Houghton died unexpectedly March 18 at the age of 65, and now more details on her official cause of death have been shared.

New details have emerged on Karen Houghton's final moments. 

Kris Jenner's younger sister died unexpectedly on March 18 at the age of 65, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Karen died due to heart issues, with her cause of death listed as cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, according to her death certificated obtained by TMZ on April 12.

The document listed Type 2 diabetes as a secondary, underlying cause and additionally noted that the former flight attendant had bipolar disorder. Karen—the youngest daughter of Mary Jo "M. J." Shannon and Robert Houghton—was cremated following her passing.

Last month, Kris mourned the loss of her sister in a poignant social media tribute.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out," the 68-year-old wrote on X March 19. "She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."

Karen's daughter Natalie Zettel—her only child with ex-husband Mark Zettelshared her own moving words about her mother, saying that she couldn't believe her mom was gone.

"You were my best friend, my everything," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram March 20. "The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you."

For more of Kris and Karen's life together, keep reading.

Twitter @krisjenner

Twinning in White

Clad in all-white, Kris Jenner posed with her late sister Karen Houghton, who passed away in March 2024 at the age of 65. 

Kris Jenner/Instagram

A Holiday Celebration

Kris, her mom Mary Jo Campbell and her sister Karen smiled for a photo in front of the Christmans tree while wearing stunning suitwear.  

Kris Jenner/X (formerly known as Twitter)

Sunny Smiles

Kris and Karen soaked up some sun in this throwback photo.

Kris Jenner/X (formerly known as Twitter)

Aunt Karen & Grandma Mary Jo

Karen and Mary Jo posed with a young Kourtney Kardashian around the kitchen table. 

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Mother-Daughter Duo

Mary Jo and her youngest daughter, Karen, matched in crisp all-white outfits. 

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Happy for the Holidays

In this adorable throwback, Karen wrapped her arms around her daughter Natalie Zettel while she flashes a wide grin, festive in a holiday sweater. 

