Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Kris Jenner Mourns The Death of Her Sister Karen Houghton

New details have emerged on Karen Houghton's final moments.

Kris Jenner's younger sister died unexpectedly on March 18 at the age of 65, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Karen died due to heart issues, with her cause of death listed as cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, according to her death certificated obtained by TMZ on April 12.

The document listed Type 2 diabetes as a secondary, underlying cause and additionally noted that the former flight attendant had bipolar disorder. Karen—the youngest daughter of Mary Jo "M. J." Shannon and Robert Houghton—was cremated following her passing.

Last month, Kris mourned the loss of her sister in a poignant social media tribute.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out," the 68-year-old wrote on X March 19. "She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."