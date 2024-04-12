Hailey Bieber Chops Her Hair for Ultimate Clean Girl Aesthetic Transformation

Hailey Bieber debuted a new 'do, revealing she chopped off her long, brown hair in favor of a lighter, shorter look. See her stunning transformation.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 12, 2024 11:00 PM
Watch: Hailey Bieber Debuts New Hair At 2024 Super Bowl

Is it too late now to say Hailey Bieber's new hair is perfect for spring?

The Rhode founder ditched her long, dark chocolate 'do for a shorter, honey brunette look that pairs effortlessly with the fresh theme of the season. 

Atop a selfie video debuting the stunning transformation, Hailey wrote in an April 11 Instagram Story, "Back to short."

The model's trim arrives two months after she revealed her deep brown hair color at the 2024 Super Bowl, which she attended alongside husband Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old had previously been sporting a blunt bob that, of course, had fans flocking to recreate

And while the quick change may have come as a surprise to some, experimenting with different beauty trends was always a plan for Hailey's 2024. 

"I'd like to take more risks with beauty and make-up," she told Harper's Bazaar of her goals for the year in an interview published Jan. 24, "and explore a little bit more."

Hailey Bieber's Best Looks

Noting that she feels like she's finally in a place where she knows "what works" for her, she explained, "I have my basic, day-to-day, everyday glam nailed down. So I'd love to push it forward in the new year and have more fun with it and try more things. Just explore."

Hailey added, "I really felt like I started to do that last year, and it was so much fun."

And her daring style transformations are never about being the first to try a trend. In fact, Hailey gushed that it's "very flattering" when social media users copy her looks and share their own beauty tips with her. 

"To be able to connect with other people through beauty or clothing or hair, whatever it may be, is really fun," she said. "I've really enjoyed submerging myself into this beauty community."

Keep reading for more stars' stunning hair transformations. 

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The model debuted a bleach blonde pixie cut at the FRAME event April 4.

Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star traded in her bubblegum pink tresses for a baby blue bob, which she debuted April 2.

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
