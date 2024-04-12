Hailey Bieber Chops Her Hair for Ultimate Clean Girl Aesthetic Transformation

Watch : Hailey Bieber Debuts New Hair At 2024 Super Bowl

Is it too late now to say Hailey Bieber's new hair is perfect for spring?

The Rhode founder ditched her long, dark chocolate 'do for a shorter, honey brunette look that pairs effortlessly with the fresh theme of the season.

Atop a selfie video debuting the stunning transformation, Hailey wrote in an April 11 Instagram Story, "Back to short."

The model's trim arrives two months after she revealed her deep brown hair color at the 2024 Super Bowl, which she attended alongside husband Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old had previously been sporting a blunt bob that, of course, had fans flocking to recreate.

And while the quick change may have come as a surprise to some, experimenting with different beauty trends was always a plan for Hailey's 2024.

"I'd like to take more risks with beauty and make-up," she told Harper's Bazaar of her goals for the year in an interview published Jan. 24, "and explore a little bit more."