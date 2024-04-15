Will Smith Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance at J Balvin's Men in Black-Themed Show

Watch : Will Smith's Surprise Coachella Performance with J Balvin: Go Behind the Scenes!

Say J Balvin's name, and the men in black will appear.

The "Mi Gente" singer surprised fans at Coachella 2024 by welcoming Will Smith on stage for an out-of-this-world performance that saw the actor recreate his dance moves from his 1997 "Men in Black" music video from the soundtrack to his hit movie of the same name.

In footage from the pair's rehearsal of the alien-themed set, obtained exclusively by E! News, J Balvin praised the star. "We have the legend Will Smith here," he said in Spanish, later calling his experience working with him a "dream."

Men in Black stars Will and Tommy Lee Jones as agents investigating extraterrestrial life on Earth. And fans couldn't get enough of the movie's UFO conspiracy theories, as sequels were released in 2002, 2012 and 2019.

Although the alien movies blew up, Will recently revealed that he almost turned down the role.

"That was the next year after Independence Day," he told Variety in August. "So I didn't want to make two alien movies back to back."