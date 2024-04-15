Exclusive

Will Smith Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance at J Balvin's Men in Black-Themed Show

Will Smith made an out-of-this-world appearance at J Balvin’s Coachella 2024 concert on April 14, channeling his Men in Black character Agent J during the alien-inspired show.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 15, 2024 4:30 AMTags
MusicWill SmithCoachellaExclusivesCelebritiesJ Balvin
Watch: Will Smith's Surprise Coachella Performance with J Balvin: Go Behind the Scenes!

Say J Balvin's name, and the men in black will appear.

The "Mi Gente" singer surprised fans at Coachella 2024 by welcoming Will Smith on stage for an out-of-this-world performance that saw the actor recreate his dance moves from his 1997 "Men in Black" music video from the soundtrack to his hit movie of the same name.

In footage from the pair's rehearsal of the alien-themed set, obtained exclusively by E! News, J Balvin praised the star. "We have the legend Will Smith here," he said in Spanish, later calling his experience working with him a "dream." 

Men in Black stars Will and Tommy Lee Jones as agents investigating extraterrestrial life on Earth. And fans couldn't get enough of the movie's UFO conspiracy theories, as sequels were released in 2002, 2012 and 2019.

Although the alien movies blew up, Will recently revealed that he almost turned down the role.

"That was the next year after Independence Day," he told Variety in August. "So I didn't want to make two alien movies back to back."

photos
Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

But Steven Spielberg, who was an executive producer on the film, was able to persuade him after sending a helicopter to fetch Will from New York.

"It landed at his house," Will recalled. "And, like, he had me at hello. And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can't say no to that."

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

3

Taylor Swift’s Coachella Look Reveals Sweet Nod to Travis Kelce

Noting that the Jurassic Park director said the "coldest s--t," to win him over, Will added, "He said, 'Tell me why you don't want to make my movie…' And he was the producer. And he put the ellipsis at the end, it was the dot, dot, dot. If he had continued, he would have said, ‘Joker, you know I made Jaws, right? You know I made E.T.'"

And almost 30 years later, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum stepped back into the suit for Coachella 2024.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

In addition to Balvin's intergalactic performance, the desert music festival saw spectacles put on by headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt in Indio, Calif.

Read on to see more stars lighting up Coachella 2024:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards & Kesha

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kesha

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kyle Richards

At Neon Carnival

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Benny Blanco

At Interscope and Capitol Records' Coachella Party

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amber Rose

At Neon Carnival

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Performing during Weekend 1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Ice Spice

Performing during Weekend 1

Joseph Shaw and SixTwentySix

Camila Mendes

The actress teamed up with Aperol for Coachella, bringing the new Aperol Terrazza experience to the festival.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Revolve Festival

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event. (She is wearing an 8 Other Reasons cowboy hat available on Revolve.com.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Alabama Barker

At the Nylon House event.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

During Weekend 1 of the festival.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber

At the Revolve Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Landon Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter

On the Coachella stage.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Barry Keoghan

Leaving Sabrina Carpenter's show on Weekend 1.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Ariana Madix

At the Nylon House event.

Marc Patrick/BFA

Kendall Jenner

In a TOVE dress, The Row bag and Harlow sandals at the FWRD welcome reception.

Lex Gallegos for Aperol

Taylor Zakhar Perez

At the Aperol Terrazza.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton

At the Absolut tent.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira

Performing with Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage.

photos
View More Photos From Coachella 2024: Celebrity Fashion Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

3

Taylor Swift’s Coachella Look Reveals Sweet Nod to Travis Kelce

4

Riley Strain Case: Family Friend Reveals "Huge" Development

5

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice Unite at Coachella for an Epic Photo