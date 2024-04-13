Isabella Strahan's Brain Cancer Journey, in Her Own Words

Watch : Tearful Isabella Strahan Details Painful Third Brain Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan's ongoing battle with brain cancer has been full of ups and downs, but she has kept her head high through it all.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli has been approaching her health journey in an inspiring way, often sharing candid updates about her treatments while maintaining a positive attitude. Since her medulloblastoma diagnosis in October, Isabella has experienced unimaginable challenges, but continues to look on the bright side.

Even as she hits a roadblock, the latest involving a third brain surgery, the teen does not falter.

"It's not as bad as my first one," Isabella shared of her craniotomy in an April 12 video on her YouTube channel, which she started as a way to document her cancer battle. "My face is not as puffy as it was last time, but it literally hurts to do anything."

And despite feeling intense discomfort, Isabella keeps her spirits up. In fact, her family says they've been taught the true meaning of resilience and strength just by watching her.