Isabella Strahan's Brain Cancer Journey, in Her Own Words

Isabella Strahan's ongoing battle with brain cancer has been full of ups and downs, but she has kept her head high through it all.
The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli has been approaching her health journey in an inspiring way, often sharing candid updates about her treatments while maintaining a positive attitude. Since her medulloblastoma diagnosis in October, Isabella has experienced unimaginable challenges, but continues to look on the bright side.
Even as she hits a roadblock, the latest involving a third brain surgery, the teen does not falter.
"It's not as bad as my first one," Isabella shared of her craniotomy in an April 12 video on her YouTube channel, which she started as a way to document her cancer battle. "My face is not as puffy as it was last time, but it literally hurts to do anything."
And despite feeling intense discomfort, Isabella keeps her spirits up. In fact, her family says they've been taught the true meaning of resilience and strength just by watching her.
"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," Michael noted in a January interview with ABC News. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."
It's a sentiment shared by Isabella's twin sister Sophia Strahan. "I'm so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 11. "The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it's made me realize just how strong you are."
She added, "You inspire me and I'm so proud of you. Us forever."
For details on Isabella's health journey in her own words, keep reading.