Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Officially Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist

Watch : Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Break Up 3 Months After Wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are legally ending their golden whirlwind romance.

Hours after the pair—who found love on the first season of The Golden Bachelor—shared they were ending their marriage after three months, Gerry officially filed for divorce.

Gerry, 72, submitted a petition to Pike Circuit Court on April 12 for a "dissolution of marriage," according to Indiana public records. He cited the reason for the split as an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage, documents obtained by Page Six state.

The retired restauranteur's journey for love was documented last year on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, where he popped the question to Theresa, 70. In January, they tied the knot in a televised special The Golden Wedding, with the ceremony officiated by fellow Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles and attended by their families and stars across Bachelor Nation.

Flash forward just three months, the former couple got candid about their relationship, explaining that while they care about each other, they could not make the marriage work.