Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Officially Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are legally ending their golden whirlwind romance.
Hours after the pair—who found love on the first season of The Golden Bachelor—shared they were ending their marriage after three months, Gerry officially filed for divorce.
Gerry, 72, submitted a petition to Pike Circuit Court on April 12 for a "dissolution of marriage," according to Indiana public records. He cited the reason for the split as an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage, documents obtained by Page Six state.
The retired restauranteur's journey for love was documented last year on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, where he popped the question to Theresa, 70. In January, they tied the knot in a televised special The Golden Wedding, with the ceremony officiated by fellow Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles and attended by their families and stars across Bachelor Nation.
Flash forward just three months, the former couple got candid about their relationship, explaining that while they care about each other, they could not make the marriage work.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry said during a joint appearance with Theresa on Good Morning America April 12, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."
It was their living situation and desire to be close to their families—Gerry lives in Indiana while Theresa lives in New Jersey—ultimately led to their decision to split.
"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Gerry explained. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."
Theresa added, "We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision."
Despite the breakup, Gerry and Theresa are thankful for the journey and for the kindness they received from Bachelor Nation.
"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor," Theresa said, "and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."
