Clint Eastwood Makes Rare Appearance to Support Jane Goodall

This will go ahead and make your day if you're a Clint Eastwood fan.
The Hollywood legend, 93, made a rare public appearance along with another icon, trailblazing conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, at one of her speaking engagements that were held as part of her 90th birthday tour, as seen in pics shared by attendees.
On March 24, the renowned London-born primatologist appeared at the Dr. Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope event at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., Eastwood's longtime home. The four-time Oscar winner, who served as the town's mayor between 1986 and 1988, was spotted in the audience, which at one point sang "Happy Birthday" to Goodall as she sat onstage.
The Unforgiven star, who wore a gray jacket over a colorful flannel and dark pants, also joined Goodall at a VIP reception and was seen chatting beside her as they sat in armchairs by a coffee table, as seen in another photo shared by an attendee.
Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, rose to fame in the '60s with her pioneering research on wild chimpanzees in Tanzania, which helped shed light on the behavior of primates and their relationships.
Although Eastwood hasn't worked with Goodall on a film, he does have experience working with primates and even starred with an orangutan in the 1978 comedy film Every Which Way but Loose. These days, he is rarely photographed in public but has continued his movie career.
In June 2023, the director was spotted filming his latest movie, Juror #2, in Savannah, Ga. The film stars actors such as Leslie Bibb, Zoey Deutch, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.