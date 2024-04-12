Clint Eastwood Makes Rare Appearance to Support Jane Goodall

Watch : Why Clint Eastwood Wanted to Make "Sully"

This will go ahead and make your day if you're a Clint Eastwood fan.

The Hollywood legend, 93, made a rare public appearance along with another icon, trailblazing conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, at one of her speaking engagements that were held as part of her 90th birthday tour, as seen in pics shared by attendees.

On March 24, the renowned London-born primatologist appeared at the Dr. Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope event at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., Eastwood's longtime home. The four-time Oscar winner, who served as the town's mayor between 1986 and 1988, was spotted in the audience, which at one point sang "Happy Birthday" to Goodall as she sat onstage.

The Unforgiven star, who wore a gray jacket over a colorful flannel and dark pants, also joined Goodall at a VIP reception and was seen chatting beside her as they sat in armchairs by a coffee table, as seen in another photo shared by an attendee.