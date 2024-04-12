K-Pop Star Park Bo Ram Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The K-pop world is in mourning.

Park Bo Ram, a South Korean singer who released music under the moniker Park Boram, died unexpectedly, her agency Xanadu Entertainment shared in a statement. She was 30.

"We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news," read their April 12 statement to AllKPop. "Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness."

Noting that it was even more heart-wrenching having to share her passing with "all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram," the agency added, "The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."

She was at a private gathering with two friends when she collapsed suddenly from cardiac arrest, according to a police report obtained by AllKPop. She was transported to the hospital but died about an hour later, per the report. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.