The 2024 Met Gala is nearly in full bloom.
E! will have you covered as celebs put on the biggest fashion show for the "Garden of Time"-themed ball in New York City on May 6. Celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, this year's Met Gala will see co-chairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth looking iris-istable.
Catch all the action on Live From E!, airing on E! from 6 p.m. ET/PT to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show will give a sneak peek at stars' Met Gala 'fits as they depart from The Mark Hotel and The Pierre Hotel, before the celebs step out for the cameras on the steps of the Met, where TV host Ross Mathews will be interviewing your favorite stars on their iconic fashion moments.
Rihanna, for one, knows the pressure is on for her to shine bright like a diamond at the bash. However, she promised this will be her most subtle Met Gala look yet.
"I'm coming in as an extra this year," the singer exclusively told E! News in April, joking, "I'm coming for dinner."
Teasing that her ensemble will be unexpectedly mellow, Rihanna added, "I know you think I'm lying—it's chill." But no matter what she wears, there's sure to be good chives only for the "Garden of Time" party.
And thanks to this year's brand partners, Boston Proper and Impossible Foods, Live from E!: Met Gala audiences will get even closer to the hautest holiday of the year. From custom content premiering across social platforms featuring Erin Lim Rhodes and Zuri Hall to even more can't miss moments IRL viewers will be excited to get in touch with their inner fashionistas.
To learn more about how to watch the 2024 Met Gala on TV and online, read on.
How can I watch the 2024 Met Gala on TV?
See all the stars arrive at the Met Gala on TV by tuning into E! for our 3.5-hour show Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala on May 6, featuring fashion break downs, exclusive celebrity interviews and sneak peeks from The Mark Hotel and The Pierre Hotel.
What time is Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala?
Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala kicks off Monday, May 6, at 6 p.m. ET/PT from NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art and ends at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Don't miss the premiere of Julia Fox's new E! reality competition series OMG Fashun immediately after at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Who is hosting Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala?
Correspondent Ross Mathews will be interviewing celebrities at the Met Gala for Live From E!, chatting up all your favorite movie stars, influencers and fashionistas on the steps of the Met.
Meanwhile, reporter Zuri Hall, model Lily Aldridge and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rossi will serve as panelists for the evening, joined by designers Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano as rotating panelists. Plus, Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton stop by for a guest interview to share more beauty secrets.
How can I watch the 2024 Met Gala online?
If you're looking to watch online, catch the Live From E! Stream: Met Gala hosted by E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes with special appearances by YouTube creator Haley Kalil. The livestream will be available on Peacock, E! Online, TODAY ALL DAY and NBC News, as well as on the YouTube channels for E! News, E! Insider, E! Entertainment, Access Hollywood and Today.
Another way to get in all the action? Watch Live From E! Stream: Met Gala on social media by checking out X/Twitter (E! News and E! Entertainment), Facebook (E! News and E! Entertainment), TikTok (E! Entertainment and The Mark) and Instagram (E! Entertainment, Today and E! Insider).
Live From E! Stream: Met Gala runs for one hour from 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. to 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Who is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala?
Co-hosting this year's ceremony alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour are Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and first-time attendee Chris Hemsworth.
What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?
The 2024 Met Gala is celebrating the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The dress code or theme of the evening is "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story.
Which celebrities are attending the 2024 Met Gala?
In addition to the gala's hosts, Gwendoline Christie, LaLa Anthony, Ashley Graham and Emma Chamberlain are confirmed to attend to host Vogue's livestream and red carpet interviews.
While the guest list is top secret, fans may get a glimpse of Met Gala staples who often attend in years past, like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Zoë Kravitz.
Live From E! is produced by Live Digital Entertainment with executive producers Eddie Delbridge, Madison Sinclair and Shaun Smith.
And don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for exclusive interviews and a full Met Gala recap.
In the meantime, keep reading to relive the most jaw-dropping Met Gala looks of all time.