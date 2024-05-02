How to Watch the 2024 Met Gala and Live From E! on TV and Online

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The 2024 Met Gala is nearly in full bloom.

E! will have you covered as celebs put on the biggest fashion show for the "Garden of Time"-themed ball in New York City on May 6. Celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, this year's Met Gala will see co-chairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth looking iris-istable.

Catch all the action on Live From E!, airing on E! from 6 p.m. ET/PT to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show will give a sneak peek at stars' Met Gala 'fits as they depart from The Mark Hotel and The Pierre Hotel, before the celebs step out for the cameras on the steps of the Met, where TV host Ross Mathews will be interviewing your favorite stars on their iconic fashion moments.

Rihanna, for one, knows the pressure is on for her to shine bright like a diamond at the bash. However, she promised this will be her most subtle Met Gala look yet.