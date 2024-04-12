Tearful Isabella Strahan Details Painful Third Brain Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemotherapy Update

Isabella Strahan is getting candid about her difficult recovery from surgery amid her brain cancer battle.

The 20-year-old—who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October—got teary-eyed while detailing her third craniotomy to remove her tumor, explaining that afterward she was "really in pain."

"It's not as bad as the first time," Isabella said in April 12 YouTube video. "They do give you pain medicine. I know everyone's like, 'Can't they give you pain medicine?' They don't work that well on me."

Lying in her hospital bed following the operation, Isabella—daughter of Michael Strahan and ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan—broke down in tears before adding, "So, I'm in a lot of pain."

"My head really, really, really hurts right now," she continued. "Not going to lie, I've been crying a lot."

Before going into the surgery, Isabella—who finished her second round of chemotherapy in late March—detailed why part of the preparation was a first for her.

"They sunk a needle in three spots and drained fluid," she shared, "and I was completely awake for this. So, my first completely awake surgery."