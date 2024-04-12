Tearful Isabella Strahan Details Painful Third Brain Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is getting candid about her difficult recovery from surgery amid her brain cancer battle.
The 20-year-old—who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October—got teary-eyed while detailing her third craniotomy to remove her tumor, explaining that afterward she was "really in pain."
"It's not as bad as the first time," Isabella said in April 12 YouTube video. "They do give you pain medicine. I know everyone's like, 'Can't they give you pain medicine?' They don't work that well on me."
Lying in her hospital bed following the operation, Isabella—daughter of Michael Strahan and ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan—broke down in tears before adding, "So, I'm in a lot of pain."
"My head really, really, really hurts right now," she continued. "Not going to lie, I've been crying a lot."
Before going into the surgery, Isabella—who finished her second round of chemotherapy in late March—detailed why part of the preparation was a first for her.
"They sunk a needle in three spots and drained fluid," she shared, "and I was completely awake for this. So, my first completely awake surgery."
Ultimately, Isabella tried to focus on the positives, noting that she was going to a Nicki Minaj concert soon and had experienced worse pain after prior surgeries.
"It's not as bad as my first one," the University of Southern California student said. "My face is not as puffy as it was last time, but it literally hurts to do anything."
Isabella acknowledged, however, that her appetite this time around had gone away, admitting, "I haven't really eaten much in the past three to four days. I can't really eat and I also am just not hungry at all. There's ups and downs to this."
She concluded, "I guess I'm in a down right now."
But Isabella—whose friends and family came to visit her in the hospital for Easter later on in the vlog—isn't alone in her journey. Her family has made sure to show her their support from the beginning.
As dad Michael put it, "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter."
"I know she's going through it," he told ABC News' Robin Roberts in an interview Jan. 11, "but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."
