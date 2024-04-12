Riley Strain Case: Family Friend Reveals "Huge" Development in Death Investigation

Watch : Riley Strain's Death Appears "Accidental," Police Say

The Riley Strain case continues to unfold.

Weeks after the body of the University of Missouri student was found in Nashville's Cumberland River, family friend Chris Dingman says they received intel from the alleged last person who spoke to Riley before he went missing. And according to Chris, who has spoken on behalf of the family several times since Riley's body was discovered, the unidentified person also gave a statement to detectives.

"That was huge," he told News Nation April 10 of the newfound witness. "That was something we were looking for. He told the detective his account of the story of what happened to Riley."

E! News has reached out to Nashville authorities regarding the new development but has not heard back.

Riley—who disappeared on the evening of March 8 during his fraternity's trip to Nashville—was found eight miles away from where he was last seen in the Cumberland River on March 22. At the time his body was recovered, the 22-year-old was wearing the shirt he had been wearing on the night he went missing as well as his watch, authorities said, but his boots, pants and wallet were missing.