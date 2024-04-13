These Are Our Editors' Holy Grail Drugstore Picks & They’re All on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for beauty products at the drugstore is one of my favorite things to do. Not only is the selection extensive, the prices can't be beat. Now, as a shopping editor, I get to try a lot of different products, from makeup to skincare to hair care, but it's the items I buy at the drugstore that I return to the most. And I'm not alone in this. I've consulted with several of my fellow E! editors and they agree that some of the holy grail products that we swear by are the products that you can pick up at your local drugstore. So, I've rounded up some of our picks so that you can try for yourself, and return to them again and again.
But, the best part of all, is that these items are all on sale. Thanks to Ulta's Spring Haul Sale (from now until April 20) and some other great deals, you can save big on these already affordable items. There's makeup from Revlon and L'Oréal, skincare from Neutrogena and Olay, and much more.
Our editors love these products and you might just, too. So, scroll down to check out our drugstore holy grail picks (including some recommendations by celebrities we've interviewed). Prices start as low as $4 and the satisfaction lasts forever.
Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Renewing Face Serum
Editor Camila Quimper calls Olay's Super Serum, "my dream skincare product." Not only did it improve her skin's texture, she also woke up without blemishes and it simplified her beauty routine by a few steps.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss
With 32 colors to choose from and a smooth application, I always have a few NYX lip glosses in my bag. It's not sticky on your lips, it lasts hours, and sometimes I apply it over my existing lipstick for an extra shine. Buy 2 NYX products at Ulta and you get 1 free with their Spring Haul Sale.
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser
Since college I've been devoted to Neutrogena's cleansers. I use this face wash daily and it's never irritated my skin, and always leaves it feeling fresh and clean. And it gets bonus points for the easy to use pump design.
L'Oréal Double Extend Lash Extension Effect Mascara
I first heard about this mascara and primer duo years ago and it's my go-to ever since (my mom loves it, too). Just apply the primer to your lashes first and then the mascara (they're on opposite ends of the same wand). It always leaves my lashes looking thick, full, and longer than before. And with Ulta's Spring Haul Sale when you buy 2 you get 1 free.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Editor Marenah Dobin usually stocks up on 2 bottles of this Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water at a time because, "I'm scared of running out." It's great for cleansing your skin, removing makeup, and it's also been recommened by Hayley Kiyoko, The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, and Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater.
Aquaphor Lip Repair
According to Editor Marenah Dobin, "hydrated lips are a priority" and she calls Aquaphor's Lip Repair, "next-level amazing." Not only does it last a long time, it leaves her lips feeling so soft. Plus, it's been recommended by Sofia Richie Grainge, Hailey Bieber, Shay Mitchell, and Karrueche Tran.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
With over 30 shades to choose from, Marenah and I agree that this creamy lipstick is a must-have. Her go-to shade is Rum Raisin, which is a classic that is always trending on TikTok, and mine is Whiskey Business. Celebs love it, too -- Madelyn Cline has recommended the shade Wild Saffron (809), which is a gorgeous red.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Eyeliner Pencil
Editor Marenah Dobin uses these jumbo pencils as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, and highlighter. She adds, "I love the shade 634 Frosting because it makes me look a little more awake when I put a little dot at the corner of each eye." Plus, with Ulta's Spring Haul Sale, when you buy 2 you get 1 free.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
Not only has this dry shampoo been recommended by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, and Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer, it's also beloved by Editor Marenah Dobin and myself. One bottle lasts so long, and as a curly girl, it saves my locks between washes.
Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken Concealer
Featuring 18 available shades, I'm always recommending this concealer to friends (and really anyone who will listen). I apply it under my eyes, around my nose, on my chin, and forehead, for a brighter, more awake look (that I always, always need). It blends in easily and lasts all day (thank goodness).
Olay Regenerist Fragrance-Free Micro-Sculpting Cream
After using this micro-sculpting cream before bed for a few days, I noticed that my skin looked brighter and smoother in the morning. It feels thick, luxe, and creamy when I apply it, and since it's on sale, I'm buying two.
Wondering what exactly is micellar water? Well, here's everything you need to know and which brands you should look out for.