The Talk Canceled After 15 Seasons

CBS' The Talk has been canceled after 14 years on the air. The Emmy-winning daytime chat show will end in December after a shortened 15th season.

Watch: 'The Talk' Hosts Predict Travis Kelce Will Propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl!

The Talk is quieting down.

After 14 years, CBS announced the long-running daytime show will come to an end later this year. The series, which will return for a shortened season 15, will air its final episode in December.

"The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," the network said in a statement to Variety. "Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS' top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."

In addition to giving recognition to current hosts Akbar GbajabiamilaAmanda KlootsNatalie MoralesJerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, CBS also highlighted those who were previously part of the talk show's community. "We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons," the statement noted. "We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day."

Celebs With Talk Shows

"Of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily," CBS continued. "For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024."

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Talk was created by Sara Gilbert in 2010 and was positioned as an alternative to ABC's The View.

In addition to the Roseanne star, the original hosts included Julie Chen MoonvesSharon OsbourneHolly Robinson PeeteLeah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur. Other notable hosts over the years have included Aisha TylerEve and Marie Osmond, to name a few.

During its run, The Talk earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards, taking home the coveted Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment trophy in 2016 and 2018.

To find out which of your other favorite shows have been renewed or canceled this year, keep reading.

Sonja Flemming /CBS

ABC/Disney/Justin Stephens

Renewed: 9-1-1

The drama will be back for season eight on ABC.

NBCUniversal/Syndication Studios

Renewed: Karamo

The Queer Eye star's eponymous talk show will be back for season three.

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Renewed: Chicago Fire

The One Chicago series will be back for season 13.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Chicago P.D

The One Chicago series will be back for season 12.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Chicago Med

The One Chicago series will be back for season 10.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Renewed: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC's hit crime drama will be back for a historic 26th season.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Law & Order

NBC's long-running drama has been renewed for season 24.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Ending: Bupkis

Pete Davidson announced in March that he will not do a second season of semi-autobiographical Peacock series.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Renewed: The Young and the Restless

CBS has renewed the iconic soap for an additional four years through the 2027-2028 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 55th season.

Michele K. Short/HBO

Renewed: True Detective

HBO's anthology thriller will be back for season five with Night Country creator Issa López returning as showrunner, according to The Wrap.

Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

Renewed: Queens Court

Peacock's reality competition series returns this summer with three new celebrity queens who embark on a journey of a lifetime to find their king by dating 22 confident, successful men. Guided by Hollywood “couple goals” hosts, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the queens must let go of past heartbreak, embrace new connections, and find a man worthy of sharing their throne!

ABC/Matt Miller

Renewed: Celebrity Family Feud

The star-studded Family Feud spinoff will be back for season 11.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: Jeopardy! Masters

The game show spinoff, which pits Jeopardy! champions against each other, has been renewed for season two.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: The Bachelorette

The ABC dating reality show will be back for season 21 in summer 2024.

Matt Sayles/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: Abbott Elementary

ABC has renewed the comedy series for season four.

Hulu

Renewed: The Kardashians

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are returning to your TV screens—Hulu revealed in February that The Kardashians season five will premiere in spring 2024.

Jason Roman/Max

Renewed: On the Roam

On the Roam, Max's cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure and friendship, will be back for season two.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Renewed: The Traitors

Peacock's wildly successful celebrity competition series will be back for a third season starring a new batch of your favorite reality TV personalities.

AppleTV+

Renewed: Hijack

Apple TV+ announced season two for hit, high-octane thriller Hijack, starring and executive produced by Idris Elba.

Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

Canceled: The Flight Attendant

The Max thriller won't be taking off for season three.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," star Kaley Cuoco announced Jan. 19. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons."

Apple TV+

Canceled: Schmigadoon!

The AppleTV+ musical comedy has been cancelled after two seasons.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!” co-creator Cinco Paul announced on Instagram. “The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.”

E!/NBCUniversal

Renewed: House of Villains

E!'s hit reality compeition series starring you favorite reality TV badies will be back for season two.

HBO

Ending: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for its 12th and final season Feb. 4.

CBS

Ending: Blue Bloods

After 14 seasons, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg is ending on CBS in 2024.

Peacock

Renewed: Love Island

The Peacock reality competition series has been renewed for seasons six and seven.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Ending: Young Sheldon

CBS' The Big Bang Theory prequel will end after its upcoming 7th season.The series finale will air May 16.

