The Talk Canceled After 15 Seasons

The Talk is quieting down.
After 14 years, CBS announced the long-running daytime show will come to an end later this year. The series, which will return for a shortened season 15, will air its final episode in December.
"The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," the network said in a statement to Variety. "Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS' top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."
In addition to giving recognition to current hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, CBS also highlighted those who were previously part of the talk show's community. "We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons," the statement noted. "We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day."
"Of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily," CBS continued. "For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024."
The Talk was created by Sara Gilbert in 2010 and was positioned as an alternative to ABC's The View.
In addition to the Roseanne star, the original hosts included Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur. Other notable hosts over the years have included Aisha Tyler, Eve and Marie Osmond, to name a few.
During its run, The Talk earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards, taking home the coveted Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment trophy in 2016 and 2018.
