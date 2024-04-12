The Talk Canceled After 15 Seasons

Watch : 'The Talk' Hosts Predict Travis Kelce Will Propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl!

The Talk is quieting down.

After 14 years, CBS announced the long-running daytime show will come to an end later this year. The series, which will return for a shortened season 15, will air its final episode in December.

"The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," the network said in a statement to Variety. "Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS' top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."

In addition to giving recognition to current hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, CBS also highlighted those who were previously part of the talk show's community. "We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons," the statement noted. "We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day."