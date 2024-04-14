Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's Love Story Will Truly Warm Your Blood

Watch : Anna Paquin Recalls First Day on "True Blood"

True Blood fans are still licking their wounds over Sookie not ending up with Bill (or any other creature of the night, vampire or werewolf).

But surely they find great solace in the fact that Anna Paquin took Stephen Moyer home with her for real and they've been together ever since, marrying in 2010 and producing now-11-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy along the way.

Incidentally, the kids are now the same age their mom was when she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Piano. But they're growing up privately, their parents having said multiple times that they're not going to choose a public life for their children just because Mom and Dad are famous.

Which doesn't mean that Charlie and Poppy don't know their way around a set. The pair usually join Paquin when she's on location if their dad is working at the same time— but the couple's latest project kept the whole family together.

Having learned that being apart for too long isn't their bag—"damn the long-distance thing NEVER gets any easier," Paquin wrote on Instagram in 2022, tagging her husband "#myperson"—Moyer directed his wife in the drama A Bit of Light.