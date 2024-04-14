Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's Love Story Will Truly Warm Your Blood

True Blood fans are still licking their wounds over Sookie not ending up with Bill (or any other creature of the night, vampire or werewolf).
But surely they find great solace in the fact that Anna Paquin took Stephen Moyer home with her for real and they've been together ever since, marrying in 2010 and producing now-11-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy along the way.
Incidentally, the kids are now the same age their mom was when she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Piano. But they're growing up privately, their parents having said multiple times that they're not going to choose a public life for their children just because Mom and Dad are famous.
Which doesn't mean that Charlie and Poppy don't know their way around a set. The pair usually join Paquin when she's on location if their dad is working at the same time— but the couple's latest project kept the whole family together.
Having learned that being apart for too long isn't their bag—"damn the long-distance thing NEVER gets any easier," Paquin wrote on Instagram in 2022, tagging her husband "#myperson"—Moyer directed his wife in the drama A Bit of Light.
"Downsides, it sounds absurd to say this, there aren't any," Moyer said. Not least, he told Us Weekly ahead of the film's April 5 release, because "it means the kids get to have both of us there at the same time."
But for Paquin, doing press for the film also meant fielding questions about her health after she walked with a cane on the red carpet at an April 3 screening of the film.
For inquiring minds, she'll probably talk about what's going on "at some point," the New Zealander said on TODAY April 5, noting that she was "having a good day" at the moment.
And of course she's had Moyer's sturdy support throughout, mouthing "I love you" to him as he watched from the wings.
"He's got my back," Paquin said. "And I've got his."
They were also "extremely lucky" to be creating art together, the 41-year-old continued. "We met doing the thing we love, on what was kind of objectively a dream gig. Even if it had only been the pilot, you know what I mean, it was one of those that's just special from the get-go."
Mainly, Paquin added, "We got to know each other in our natural habitat."
And she and Moyer, 54, didn't just fall for each other while making True Blood, which ran for seven seasons on HBO. Rather, they aced the chemistry test on day one.
So even if you think you don't believe in Faerie tales, you will after you sink your teeth into Paquin and Moyer's love story: