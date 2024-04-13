Anthropologie’s Best Sale Ever Is Happening Right Now - Save an Extra 50% off Sale Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
it seems that there is no shortage of sales going on this weekend, which is good news for those of who love to shop. Between an extra 50% off already discounted basics at GAP and up to 70% off Athleta's cutest activewear, you're sure to find deals on whatever it is you're looking for. Another great sale to shop? Anthropologie's. Currently, they're offering an extra 50% off sale styles which means - drum roll please - you'll get a total of up to 74% off! You'll even be able to save over $100 on several pieces. And because Anthropologie is typically on the pricier side, this is a huge win for all of the Anthro fans out there.
You'll find deals on some Anthro's most gorgeous pieces, like this $148 sequin mini dress which is now $50, this $110 beaded shoulder bag now on sale for $39.97, and this breezy $78 romper which you can get for $19.97. So, if you've been eyeing Anthropologie's website but haven't added anything to your virtual shopping bag, now's the time to hit "add to cart" because when it comes to Anthropologie's sales, it doesn't get much better than this one. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals from Anthropologie's sale, where you can score a total of up to 74% off your order.
By Anthropologie Strapless Smocked Cover-Up Dress
If this drop waist midi dress with a flowy skirt and smocked bodice doesn't scream summer, then we don't know what does. Choose from four colors.
The Skipper Strapless Denim Wide-Leg Jumpsuit by Pilcro
The western aesthetic is all the rage right now and this strapless denim jumpsuit with a wide leg silhouette will look amazing paired with some cowboy boots. It also comes in tall, petite, and plus sizes.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Asymmetrical Lace Midi Dress
This romantic midi dress boasts a modern asymmetrical hem and gorgeous lace detailing, making it perfect for any upcoming spring and summer events. You can also find it in petite and plus sizes.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Knit Romper
Planning to hit the beach soon? This breezy v-neck romper with an open back serves as the chicest swimsuit cover up. It also looks great with a pair of sandals and gold jewelry for a post-beach dinner. Choose from three colors.
The Fiona Beaded Bag: Chain Edition
A standout accessory, this shoulder bag has beautiful all over beading that will add a touch of glitz and glam to any ensemble. Choose from two colors.
Maeve Silky Parachute Pants
These silk parachute pants are as close as you can get to wearing pajamas while still looking incredibly chic. The adjustable waistband is an added bonus.
Kavita Bhartia Ruffle Maxi Skirt
You can toughen up this maxi skirt with a pair of boots or pair it with some heels for a romantic look. Either way, you'll fall in love with its tiered ruffle design.
The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Printed Mini Edition
This cowl-neck midi dress with flattering ruching features a bold geometric print that's giving major 60s vibes. It comes in regular, petite, and plus sizes which is a major plus.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Strapless Midi Dress
This fit and flare midi dress is so versatile and can be dressed up or down as you please. Plus, it comes with removable straps if you want some extra support. Choose from two colors and standard, petite, and plus sizes.
Hutch Long-Sleeve Sequin Mesh Mini Dress
You've probably seen a bunch of celebrities wear a dress similar to this sequin one and now, you can rock it too (without having to spend a fortune). Between the bell sleeves and keyhole cutout, this dress will 100% make you the center of attention. Choose from two colors.
Nancy Silverton says this $18 kitchen item changed her life.