Julia Fox's Latest Look Includes a Hairy Boob Bra and "Closed" Vagina Underwear

When it comes to Julia Fox's bold fashion, she's the breast in show.
And her latest look is additional proof. After all, the Uncut Gems star donned a statement-making piece—quite literally—during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles April 11.
In fact, she perked up the city's streets, wearing a flesh-colored bra that featured fake chest hairs and a prosthetic nipple. If you can believe it, her underwear was a little more risqué than the top, as it featured a sewn-up vagina with pubic hairs and the words "closed" emblazoned on the front.
However, she slightly covered up the NFSW lingerie set, layering a navy blue blazer, that she styled off-the-shoulder, with a flowy white skirt.
Julia—who will return to the screens to host E!'s OMG Fashun, premiering May 6—tied her pearl-clutching look together with a frosty makeup look and straightened hair.
The model's boundary-pushing ensemble comes a week after she wore high heels made of hair extensions.
"Snip, snip," she cheekily captioned her Instagram April 5. "Had so much fun doing press for @omg.fashun this week!!"
It's clear the Down the Drain author isn't afraid to experiment with her style, no matter how out-of-the-box it may seem.
"I'm very instinctual," she told E! News last September about her fashion sense. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."
If anything, Julia hopes to instill this fearlessness in others with her new show.
"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," the 34-year-old said in a Feb. 1 statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence."
She added, "My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"
But before Julia asks designers to push the limits, revisit her most OMG looks.