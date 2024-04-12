Julia Fox's Latest Look Includes a Hairy Boob Bra and "Closed" Vagina Underwear

Watch : Julia Fox’s New Hair Transformation Will Make Your Head Turn

When it comes to Julia Fox's bold fashion, she's the breast in show.

And her latest look is additional proof. After all, the Uncut Gems star donned a statement-making piece—quite literally—during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles April 11.

In fact, she perked up the city's streets, wearing a flesh-colored bra that featured fake chest hairs and a prosthetic nipple. If you can believe it, her underwear was a little more risqué than the top, as it featured a sewn-up vagina with pubic hairs and the words "closed" emblazoned on the front.

However, she slightly covered up the NFSW lingerie set, layering a navy blue blazer, that she styled off-the-shoulder, with a flowy white skirt.

Julia—who will return to the screens to host E!'s OMG Fashun, premiering May 6—tied her pearl-clutching look together with a frosty makeup look and straightened hair.