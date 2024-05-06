Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

Met Gala 2024 kicked off at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6, with supermodel Ashley Graham among the first to hit the red carpet. See all of the star-studded fashion below.

Here's your official invite to the 2024 Met Gala.

It's May 6—a.k.a—first Monday in May—and all of the stars are arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"-themed event.

Supermodel Ashley Graham was among the first guests to arrive on the red carpet, wearing a black Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress with flower detailing, to honor the "Garden of Time" dress code.

Soon, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be joined by her co-chairs, including Bad Bunny, Chris HemsworthJennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

In fact, the Challengers actress recently called her prestigious Met Gala role "very special," telling E! News' Will Marfuggi it was an "honor" to be asked to host.

Given that it's been five years since the 27-year-old attended the fashionable event, she and her longtime stylist Law Roach are ready to pull out all the stops.

"We have some ideas," the Emmy winner teased. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

Another fashion icon attending the 2024 Met Gala is Rihanna. Though her approach to this year's event may surprise fans.

As she explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker April 26, "I'm coming in as an extra this year. I'm coming for dinner."

"Really, like chill," she noted of her ensemble. "I know you think I'm lying—it's chill." 

Why? Well, the Grammy winner—who shares kids RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, with partner A$AP Rocky—is booked and busy.

"I'm a mom," she continued. "I don't got time for a lot of s--t."

Keep reading to see all of the stars on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet...

Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Emma Chamberlain

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Deborah Roberts

Alexandra Michler Kopelman

In Emilia Wickstead SS18 RTW.

Lisa Love

Reece Feldman

In Thom Browne.

