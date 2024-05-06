Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Here's your official invite to the 2024 Met Gala.

It's May 6—a.k.a—first Monday in May—and all of the stars are arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"-themed event.

Supermodel Ashley Graham was among the first guests to arrive on the red carpet, wearing a black Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress with flower detailing, to honor the "Garden of Time" dress code.

Soon, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be joined by her co-chairs, including Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

In fact, the Challengers actress recently called her prestigious Met Gala role "very special," telling E! News' Will Marfuggi it was an "honor" to be asked to host.

Given that it's been five years since the 27-year-old attended the fashionable event, she and her longtime stylist Law Roach are ready to pull out all the stops.

"We have some ideas," the Emmy winner teased. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."