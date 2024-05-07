Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Can you keep up with all the fashion? Because Kendall Jenner just hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala.

To mark her ninth time at the event, held at the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6, the supermodel turned heads in a Givenchy Haute Couture 1999 look, featuring a sheer cutout that shows a glimpse of her backside. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

As Kendall explained to Vogue on the red carpet, she's making fashion history as the "first human to wear" the piece. That's right, the dress was preserved in Givenchy Archives prior to the Met Gala and will go back right after the event ends.

And because of that, Kendall couldn't do any tailoring to the outfit. Luckily, she noted, "It just fit perfectly."

The 28-year-old's look, a nod to this year's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, features 100,000 beads and sequins. According to the fashion house, it took 500 hours to hand-embroider the dress.

Over the years, Kendall has become a staple at the event. In fact, the Kardashians star served up one of her most memorable looks at the 2023 Met Gala, donning a cheeky Marc Jacobs bodysuit.