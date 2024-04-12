Krystal Anderson's Husband Shares Lingering Questions Over Former Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader's Death

Watch : Former Chiefs Cheerleader Krystal Anderson Dies Days After Stillbirth

Krystal Anderson's loved ones are still searching for closure.

And that includes her husband Clayton Anderson, who is reflecting on the status of healthcare for women, and especially Black women, in the United States after Krystal died March 20 from sepsis following a stillbirth of the couple's daughter, Charlotte. Their first child, James, also died in a stillbirth in 2022.

"One of the issues that I guess I have with the system overall," Clayton said to Good Morning America in an interview published April 11, "is Krystal is 40, and she's Black, and we'd had a loss before. But even then they say you can't start a plan with maternal fetal medicine or the high-risk maternity doctors until you get to week 14."

He added, "All pregnancy is high risk, especially when you're a woman of color, or you're older, and they should be treated that way from the start."

Clayton also expressed frustration over the wait time in between many of Krystal's appointments.

"Expecting somebody who's had a loss to go four weeks in between seeing their care providers," he began, "that's the same protocol that's done for a 23-year-old that's very healthy. It can't be a one-size-fits-all."