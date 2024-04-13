Get Gym Ready With Athleta’s Warehouse Sale, Where You Can Get up to 70% off Cute Activewear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing wrong with wearing an oversized t-shirt and 5-year old leggings to the gym because you made it to your workout, and that is a win in and of itself. But there isn't anything quite like cute activewear to inspire you to go out and get some exercise. If you're lacking in the cute activewear department, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need, from supportive sports bras to trendy flared leggings. It's actually the perfect time to shop at Athleta because they're having a huge warehouse sale, where you can get up 70% off some of their most popular styles.
Take these sleek $109 leggings, now on sale for $24.97 or this $49 sweat-wicking tank top, which you get for just $19.97. But Athleta doesn't just have stylish, high-quality activewear, they also have plenty of pieces for daily wear, too. Like their fan-favorite Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pant, which are originally $99 but are now $49, or their Brooklyn Short, which has been discounted from $59 to $24. So, if you've been wanting to buy a fresh set of activewear, now's the time to do so because you can save up to 70% during Athleta's warehouse sale. Hurry, though because these deals will definitely sell out fast.
Ultimate Muscle Tank
This relaxed muscle tank is made from a breathable, quick-dry fabric that's perfect for working up a sweat. A mesh panel in the back invites a welcome breeze to help keep you cool. Choose from five colors.
Solace Bra D-DD+
For light bust support, opt for this strappy sports bra which is made from a quick-dry, sweat-wicking fabric that feels buttery soft. Choose from five colors.
Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank
With its v-neck design and racerback silhouette, this cropped tank might technically be for working out, but it's cute enough to style with a pair of jeans. Choose from eight colors.
Salutation Stash 14.5
Tennis skirts are all the rage this season and this skort definitely fits the trend. The built-in shorts, which have handy pockets, provide the necessary coverage you need to work out. Choose from two colors.
Momentum Seamless Sport Length Tank
You can't go wrong with a basic fitted tank like this one, which has a seamless design with grippers along the hem to keep it in place as you move. The fabric even contains ions that help control odor before it starts. Choose from three colors.
Aurora Seamless 7
These seamless biker shorts are a great alternative to leggings when the weather starts to warm up. They're super breathable and wick away any sweat. Choose from three colors.
Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pant
Athleta's fan-favorite Brooklyn pants are finally on sale! They have a lightweight construction and stretchy waistband for maximum comfort, yet the tailoring makes them look ultra-stylish. Choose from 10 colors.
Elation Flare Pant
Whether you call them yoga pants or flared leggings, you'll love working out (or running errands) in these high-waisted pants with light compression. Quick-drying and moisture-wicking, they even have a pocket in the back for your phone. Choose from three colors.
With Ease Open Back Top
Featuring a relaxed fit, this long sleeve workout top has an open back to allow for air flow and keep you cool. Plus, it's made from a seat-wicking fabric. Choose from five colors.
Transcend Stash Tight
Everyone needs a pair of high-waisted leggings like these, which have a barely-there feel. They're soft and stretchy, with sweat-wicking and quick-dry properties. Choose from 10 colors.
Transcend 7/8 Bodysuit
Bodysuits like this one are so popular because they take the guesswork out of picking out a gym outfit. The best part is that it has a built-in shelf-bra with removable cups for added support. Choose from two colors.
Brooklyn Short
These shorts are perfect for a day out on the town, since they're comfy yet cute. They have a silky feel, a sculpting waistband that holds you in, and are quick-drying. Choose from two colors.