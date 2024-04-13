Get Gym Ready With Athleta’s Warehouse Sale, Where You Can Get up to 70% off Cute Activewear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing wrong with wearing an oversized t-shirt and 5-year old leggings to the gym because you made it to your workout, and that is a win in and of itself. But there isn't anything quite like cute activewear to inspire you to go out and get some exercise. If you're lacking in the cute activewear department, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need, from supportive sports bras to trendy flared leggings. It's actually the perfect time to shop at Athleta because they're having a huge warehouse sale, where you can get up 70% off some of their most popular styles.

Take these sleek $109 leggings, now on sale for $24.97 or this $49 sweat-wicking tank top, which you get for just $19.97. But Athleta doesn't just have stylish, high-quality activewear, they also have plenty of pieces for daily wear, too. Like their fan-favorite Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pant, which are originally $99 but are now $49, or their Brooklyn Short, which has been discounted from $59 to $24. So, if you've been wanting to buy a fresh set of activewear, now's the time to do so because you can save up to 70% during Athleta's warehouse sale. Hurry, though because these deals will definitely sell out fast.