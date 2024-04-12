Prince William and Prince George Seen in First Joint Outing Since Kate Middleton Shared Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William and Prince George just scored a sweet father-son outing.
The Prince of Wales, along with his and Kate Middleton's 10-year-old, attended the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and Lille OSC at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on April 11.
Wearing an Aston Villa scarf around his neck, George could be seen cheering on the team with his dad and watching AVFC secure a victory over LOSC with a final score of 2 to 1.
Although, their attendance may not come as a huge surprise. After all, William is a longtime Aston Villa fan and he's attended several soccer matches with George over the years.
"I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan," William explained on a 2020 episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast. "I'm letting him choose his own way."
Still, it hasn't been an easy time for the family. Last month, Kate announced she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and that she'd started undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
As the Princess of Wales explained, she initially kept her diagnosis private so she and her husband could break the news to their children—George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in a video message shared March 22. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
"As I have said to them," she continued, "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits."
In addition to Kate, William's father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the news in February—noting the cancer had been detected during His Majesty's January procedure for benign prostate enlargement, confirmed through later testing and resulted in the monarch receiving treatment.
And William has expressed how much he appreciates all the well-wishes for his family members.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," he said at London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in February following Kate's surgery and his father's cancer announcement. "It means a great deal to us all."
