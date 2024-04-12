Prince William and Prince George Seen in First Joint Outing Since Kate Middleton Shared Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Prince William Shares First Social Media Message Weeks After Kate Middleton’s Diagnosis

Prince William and Prince George just scored a sweet father-son outing.

The Prince of Wales, along with his and Kate Middleton's 10-year-old, attended the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and Lille OSC at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on April 11.

Wearing an Aston Villa scarf around his neck, George could be seen cheering on the team with his dad and watching AVFC secure a victory over LOSC with a final score of 2 to 1.

Although, their attendance may not come as a huge surprise. After all, William is a longtime Aston Villa fan and he's attended several soccer matches with George over the years.

"I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan," William explained on a 2020 episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast. "I'm letting him choose his own way."

Still, it hasn't been an easy time for the family. Last month, Kate announced she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and that she'd started undergoing preventative chemotherapy.