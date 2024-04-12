Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Break Up 3 Months After Wedding

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's journey together has come to an end.

Three months after they tied the knot in a live televised ceremony, the couple whose story captured the hearts of America on The Golden Bachelor are getting a divorce they confirmed April 12 on Good Morning America. The news comes amid reports that Theresa and Gerry, despite their January nuptials, had been living apart.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry said during a joint appearance with Theresa, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Theresa added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

The former couple's love story began on Bachelor Nation's first edition of The Golden Bachelor, where Gerry was chosen as the leading man looking for love after his wife Toni passed away. And after ending the season engaged, Theresa, 70, and Gerry, 72, became the first Bachelor couple to tie the knot on television, with the ceremony officiated by host Jesse Palmer.