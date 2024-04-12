Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Break Up 3 Months After Wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's journey together has come to an end.
Three months after they tied the knot in a live televised ceremony, the couple whose story captured the hearts of America on The Golden Bachelor are getting a divorce they confirmed April 12 on Good Morning America. The news comes amid reports that Theresa and Gerry, despite their January nuptials, had been living apart.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry said during a joint appearance with Theresa, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."
Theresa added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."
The former couple's love story began on Bachelor Nation's first edition of The Golden Bachelor, where Gerry was chosen as the leading man looking for love after his wife Toni passed away. And after ending the season engaged, Theresa, 70, and Gerry, 72, became the first Bachelor couple to tie the knot on television, with the ceremony officiated by host Jesse Palmer.
During the ceremony, the pair shared loving vows—including a nod to where their story began, with a date in a retro convertible that ended with milkshakes and fries in a diner.
"We laugh until we cry," Theresa shared. "We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway. I promise to be your calm in the storm, but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."
For his part, Gerry gushed of his wife-to-be, "I know I've found a full partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us."
"I promise that if you're my partner in life," he continued. I will make you the happiest woman on Earth."
Shortly after their live "I dos," the estranged couple even recreated their first diner date with an outing in New Jersey—and with the promise of many more.
"A diner date is part of our story," Theresa captioned Jan. 14 Instagram post, alongside snaps from her and her new husband's breakfast date. "So, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!) eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!"
Gerry, meanwhile, said that date was only the first of many.
"Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best," he captioned his respective post. "With only 529 more to go, I'll be busy thru June of 2025."
For more couples who have pared ways this year, keep reading.