TikToker Nara Smith Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith made another creation from scratch.
The TikToker and her husband Lucky Blue Smith welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Whimsy Lou Smith, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on April 11.
"Our little girl has arrived!" they wrote in the post. "Meet Whimsy Lou Smith."
Accompanying the note, Nara, 22, and Lucky, 25, shared a few clips of the little one's feet, hands and head peeking out of an adorable blanket adorned with red mushrooms. In one shot, the baby's hand wraps tightly around her mom's finger.
Whimsy's birth arrives four months after Nara—who also shares daughter Rumble Honey Smith, 3, and son Slim Easy Smith, 2, with Lucky—announced she was expecting, writing in a Dec. 4 Instagram post, "Volume 3 coming next year."
And Nara has been candid with her more than 5.1 million TikTok followers about her pregnancy journey ever since. In the days leading up to her due date, she shared why she and Lucky—who also shares daughter Gravity Blue Smith, 6, with ex Stormi Henley—were planning to welcome their third child together through a home birth.
"This is just what I prefer," Nara explained in March 30 TikTok video. "With my first [baby], I obviously didn't know a lot about birth and doctors and all of that. So, I just went to a normal doctor for all of my normal checkups until week 36, and then, I just realized that I was not getting treated like a person would—more like a number."
Noting that she personally "didn't like that," the 22-year-old—who tied the knot with Lucky in 2020—said she opted to work with a midwife for the arrival of her son, which made her feel "so heard and understood and supported."
"The whole experience was pretty hands on," Nara continued, "because Lucky was there catching the baby, supporting me through labor, and the midwives were just there to make sure everything was OK."
Only a few hours after the experience was over, the model recalled being "in bed snuggling the baby like nothing happened," which she explained was why for Whimsy's birth they were "planning the exact same thing."
Nara added, "I can't wait."
