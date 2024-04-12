Melrose Place Reboot Starring Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga Is in the Works

A Melrose Place reboot starring Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga was announced 24 years after the iconic show went off the air.

By Olivia Modarelli Apr 12, 2024 1:08 AMTags
TVMelrose PlaceCelebrities
Watch: Adam Brody on the Possibility of The O.C. REBOOT

Melrose Place is opening up its doors again. 

Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga will be reprising their iconic characters from the ‘90s drama in a reboot with CBS Studios, a production source tells E! News.  

In addition to returning to the screen, both Leighton and Zuniga are producing the new series along with Tiffany Grant, Jason Weinberg and writer Lauren Gussis, whose previous credits include projects Insatiable and Dexter

Originally created by Darren Star, the original Melrose Place followed the drama and love lives of a group of young adults living in Los Angeles. The series first aired in 1992 and ran for a successful seven seasons before its finale ran in May of 1999.  

In the new revival, the group gets back together after the death of a close friend. 

However, the reunion soon "uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments and reveals new secrets," according to the show's logline, "throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective."

photos
The Cast of Melrose Place, Then & Now

But this isn't the first time Melrose Place was revived. A version by the same name starring Katie Cassidy, Stephany Jacobsen, Jessica Lucas, Michael Rady and Shaun Sipos ran for one season in 2009.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

2

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 15, Looks Grown Up on Red Carpet

3

Prosecutor Marcia Clark Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Death

E! News has reached out to CBS Studios but has not received comment. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

2

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 15, Looks Grown Up on Red Carpet

3

Prosecutor Marcia Clark Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Death

4

Untangling Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Years-Long Divorce Trial

5

Isabella Strahan Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemo Update