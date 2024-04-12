Melrose Place Reboot Starring Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga Is in the Works

Watch : Adam Brody on the Possibility of The O.C. REBOOT

Melrose Place is opening up its doors again.

Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga will be reprising their iconic characters from the ‘90s drama in a reboot with CBS Studios, a production source tells E! News.

In addition to returning to the screen, both Leighton and Zuniga are producing the new series along with Tiffany Grant, Jason Weinberg and writer Lauren Gussis, whose previous credits include projects Insatiable and Dexter.

Originally created by Darren Star, the original Melrose Place followed the drama and love lives of a group of young adults living in Los Angeles. The series first aired in 1992 and ran for a successful seven seasons before its finale ran in May of 1999.

In the new revival, the group gets back together after the death of a close friend.

However, the reunion soon "uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments and reveals new secrets," according to the show's logline, "throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective."