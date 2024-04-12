Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seeking more space from Ryan Anderson.

Three days after filing for divorce, the 32-year-old put in a request for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by People.

And that's not all Gypsy is asking for in her divorce from Ryan, who she married in July 2022 while still serving time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The Mommy Dead and Dearest subject—who was released from jail in December—is also seeking interim and long-term spousal support.

In her filing, Gypsy said she is "in need and defendant has ability to pay," explaining that she "is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

She also requested for the court to deny spousal support to Ryan, 37, in the document.

E! News reached out to Ryan for comment but has not heard back.

Gypsy's restraining order filing comes about two weeks after she announced her breakup with the special education teacher, writing on her private Facebook account March 28, per People, "I moved [into] my parents home down the bayou."