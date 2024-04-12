Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard requested a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband Ryan Anderson three days after filing for divorce to end their one-year marriage.

Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seeking more space from Ryan Anderson

Three days after filing for divorce, the 32-year-old put in a request for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by People

And that's not all Gypsy is asking for in her divorce from Ryan, who she married in July 2022 while still serving time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The Mommy Dead and Dearest subject—who was released from jail in December—is also seeking interim and long-term spousal support.

In her filing, Gypsy said she is "in need and defendant has ability to pay," explaining that she "is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

She also requested for the court to deny spousal support to Ryan, 37, in the document.

E! News reached out to Ryan for comment but has not heard back. 

Gypsy's restraining order filing comes about two weeks after she announced her breakup with the special education teacher, writing on her private Facebook account March 28, per People, "I moved [into] my parents home down the bayou."

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life After Prison Release

Less than a week later, Gypsy was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker while enjoying a shopping spree at Dollar General. However, Ken—who Gypsy was engaged to prior to her relationship with Ryan—has denied rumors that they have rekindled their romance.

"We have not had any intimacy," Ken shared in an April 3 TikTok Live. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As for Ryan? He expressed having a difficult time watching Gypsy reconnect with her old flame following their breakup, admitting he's "not doing well with it."

"For me, it just came out of the blue," Ryan told the Daily Mail on April 4. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."  

Keep reading to revisit more moments from Gypsy and Ryan's love story. 

Instagram

Newlyweds

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while serving her time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Instagram

Prison Penpals

The pair met when Ryan, a special education teacher from Louisiana, decided to write a letter to Gypsy in prison in 2020. By May of that year, they had begun emailing back and forth.

"We've been able to build this emotional bond that within two seconds of talking on the phone, he knows my emotions," Gypsy previously told People. "And he'll be like, 'Are you OK? Do you want to talk about it?' So I'm thankful that I have a man that is open enough with his own emotions so I could let my emotions flow."

Instagram

First Look

Ryan unveiled the "first picture of me that I sent to my wife" while she was behind bars. As he put it, "clearly she was smitten, haha."

Instagram

New Bling

Gypsy showed off the gold wedding ring from Ryan after she got out of prison, writing on Instagram, "Finally get to wear my beautiful wedding ring." 

Instagram

Ringing in 2024

Gypsy captioned this moment on social media, "New Years Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Nothing But Love

Gypsy defended Ryan from critics on social media following her release. "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters," she wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you.

She added, "besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."

