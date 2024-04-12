Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seeking more space from Ryan Anderson.
Three days after filing for divorce, the 32-year-old put in a request for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by People.
And that's not all Gypsy is asking for in her divorce from Ryan, who she married in July 2022 while still serving time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The Mommy Dead and Dearest subject—who was released from jail in December—is also seeking interim and long-term spousal support.
In her filing, Gypsy said she is "in need and defendant has ability to pay," explaining that she "is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."
She also requested for the court to deny spousal support to Ryan, 37, in the document.
E! News reached out to Ryan for comment but has not heard back.
Gypsy's restraining order filing comes about two weeks after she announced her breakup with the special education teacher, writing on her private Facebook account March 28, per People, "I moved [into] my parents home down the bayou."
Less than a week later, Gypsy was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker while enjoying a shopping spree at Dollar General. However, Ken—who Gypsy was engaged to prior to her relationship with Ryan—has denied rumors that they have rekindled their romance.
"We have not had any intimacy," Ken shared in an April 3 TikTok Live. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is."
As for Ryan? He expressed having a difficult time watching Gypsy reconnect with her old flame following their breakup, admitting he's "not doing well with it."
"For me, it just came out of the blue," Ryan told the Daily Mail on April 4. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."
