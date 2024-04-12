Kansas City Chiefs Player Rashee Rice Turns Himself In to Police Over Lamborghini Car Crash

Watch : Venus & Serena, LeBron, The Rock: Athletes Turned Pop Icons

Rashee Rice is facing legal action over to a high-speed car crash in Dallas.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver turned himself into police custody for his involvement in a March 30 multi-vehicle collision on the Central Expressway, the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas told NBC News on April 11. The Dallas Police Department announced April 10 that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

It is not immediately clear if Rice remains in custody.

The athlete—who was driving a Lamborghini at the time—is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, Southern Methodist University football player Theodore "Teddy" Knox—who authorities said was driving a Corvette also involved in the crash—is facing the same charges.

Investigators believe Rice, 23, and Knox, 21, were speeding in the two luxury cars when they "caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," police previously told CNN. "The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information."