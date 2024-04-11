So You Think You Can Dance Alum Korra Obidi Stabbed and Attacked With Acid in London

Watch : "SYTYCD" Winner Not a Fan of Miley Cyrus Anymore

Former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Korra Obidi is recovering from a gruesome attack in London.

"There was a knife," the Nigerian dancer, who competed on the FOX competition series in 2019, shared in an April 11 Instagram video, "acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream."

In the clip, the 32-year-old was seen being treated by first responders as a yellow knife laid next to her on the pavement. "Guys I'm in the hospital," she wrote in the comments. "Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told E! News that police were called that afternoon in response to reports of an assault in central London.

"Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face," the spokesperson said. "She was taken to hospital for treatment. The liquid was later confirmed to be a non-noxious cosmetic item."