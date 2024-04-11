O.J. Simpson Trial Prosecutor Marcia Clark Reacts to Former NFL Star's Death

A key player in the O.J. Simpson case is speaking out on his death.
Marcia Clark—the lead prosecutor during the trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman—expressed her thoughts following the news that the former NFL star died at the age of 76.
In an April 11 statement to Entertainment Tonight, Clark said, "I send my condolences to Mr. Simpson's family."
Her simple message arrived hours after Simpson's relatives confirmed in a statement that the former running back had died following a private battle with cancer.
"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," read their statement, shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
And Clark wasn't the only person connected to the highly publicized trial who reacted to news of his passing. Ron's father Fred Goldman also responded to the athlete's death, saying that it only brought up painful memories of his own loss.
"The only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred explained in an April 11 interview with NBC News. "It's no great loss to the world."
Simpson was tried in 1995 after being accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron, who were found stabbed to death outside her condo in Brentwood, Calif., the year prior. Millions of viewers watched the case unfold in the courtroom, where Simpson was ultimately acquitted of both murders in what many consider a controversial verdict. Two years later, he was found civilly liable for the double homicide.
Simpson is survived by four children: Arnelle, 55, and Jason, 53, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, from his marriage to Nicole.
(E! News and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Keep reading to revisit the controversial figure's life in pictures.