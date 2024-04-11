O.J. Simpson Trial Prosecutor Marcia Clark Reacts to Former NFL Star's Death

Watch : O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Battle With Cancer

A key player in the O.J. Simpson case is speaking out on his death.

Marcia Clark—the lead prosecutor during the trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman—expressed her thoughts following the news that the former NFL star died at the age of 76.

In an April 11 statement to Entertainment Tonight, Clark said, "I send my condolences to Mr. Simpson's family."

Her simple message arrived hours after Simpson's relatives confirmed in a statement that the former running back had died following a private battle with cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," read their statement, shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

And Clark wasn't the only person connected to the highly publicized trial who reacted to news of his passing. Ron's father Fred Goldman also responded to the athlete's death, saying that it only brought up painful memories of his own loss.