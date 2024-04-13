Coachella 2024: See Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts and More Celebrities at the Desert Music Festival

Watch : Coachella 2023: See Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix & More

These Coachella 2024 looks deserve a mic-drop.

Celebrities were striking the right chords with their music festival style as they hit up the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif. With six days of music spanned across two weekends from April 12 to 19 and again from April 14 to 21, there will be plenty of eye-catching looks both on and off stage.

With Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator headlining the big show, the fashions in the crowd will likely range from flowy summertime (sadness) dresses to edgy ensembles that woud make anyone want to paint the town red.

And don't forget No Doubt's highly-anticipated reunion, which will bring out fans in everything from pop punk-inspired outfits to extravagant looks that harken back to Gwen Stefani's "Harajuku Girls" days.

In fact, Gwen previously teased her rockin' look, posting a video of her rehearsal with bandmates Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont. Wearing sparkly leggings, ripped denim skirt and a white tee, the singer wrote on Instagram April 3, "it's all ur fault @coachella."