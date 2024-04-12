We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The perfect Mother's Day gift can sometimes be elusive. Is your mom a foodie? Or more of a fashionista? Or a jetsetter? Will she say, "Don't buy me anything at all?" Well, if your mom is a Disney fan, you're in luck, because there's tons of great options for fans and they check all these boxes. And, I've scoured the Internet to bring you a mix of cute and chic Disney merch from top-rated brands, including stylish bags from Kate Spade, adorable bracelets from Baublebar, thoughtful mugs from the Disney Store, and more. There's something for every kind of Disney Mom.

And because there are so many great Disney gifts out there, I've highlighted my top picks and broken it down by store. You'll find gear for the mother that loves Mickey and Minnie to the mom that's repping the Disney princess crew. Even if your mom doesn't hold a Genie+ Pass, there's gift ideas for even casual Disney lovers.

So, start scrolling and start clicking for the best Mother's Day gifts for the Disney Mom in your life. The big day is May 12th, so make sure you get your present in time and honor her in style.