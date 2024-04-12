We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The perfect Mother's Day gift can sometimes be elusive. Is your mom a foodie? Or more of a fashionista? Or a jetsetter? Will she say, "Don't buy me anything at all?" Well, if your mom is a Disney fan, you're in luck, because there's tons of great options for fans and they check all these boxes. And, I've scoured the Internet to bring you a mix of cute and chic Disney merch from top-rated brands, including stylish bags from Kate Spade, adorable bracelets from Baublebar, thoughtful mugs from the Disney Store, and more. There's something for every kind of Disney Mom.
And because there are so many great Disney gifts out there, I've highlighted my top picks and broken it down by store. You'll find gear for the mother that loves Mickey and Minnie to the mom that's repping the Disney princess crew. Even if your mom doesn't hold a Genie+ Pass, there's gift ideas for even casual Disney lovers.
So, start scrolling and start clicking for the best Mother's Day gifts for the Disney Mom in your life. The big day is May 12th, so make sure you get your present in time and honor her in style.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Disney Moms at Kate Spade Outlet
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Pendant Necklace
Every kind of Disney fan can fall in love with this Minnie pendant necklace. It's cute, subtle, and reviewers rave that it comes with tons of compliments. And with a price tag of $29, you can't go wrong.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag
If your mom loves Kate Spade and Disney, this crossbody is a perfect option. Made of soft leather, it includes ears and the trademark Minnie bow, plus just enough room for your essentials. Plus, it's 72% off, which is the best part.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Disney Moms at BaubleBar
Disney Square Soft Storage Case
Available in 5 adorable Disney patterns, any mom would love this soft storage case for jewelry. There are sections for rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, and it's perfect for the mother who travels or just wants to keep her accessories neat and tidy.
Disney Pull-Tie Bracelet
With an easy to close pull-tie, Disney moms will flip for this adorable bracelet that they can wear every day. Get it in a Mickey or Minnie design and it's the ideal addition for any mother's jewelry collection.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Disney Moms at The Disney Store
Minnie Mouse ''Mom'' Mug – Walt Disney World
Any mom who loves Disney World will love this Minnie Mouse "Mom" Mug (and if she loves Disney Land, you can get that version here). It's microwave and dishwasher-safe, and whenever your mom drinks from it, she'll think of you (and maybe her next Disney trip, of course).
Disney Mickey Mouse 7-Inch Waffle Maker
Prepare your mom a Disney-filled breakfast on Mother's Day, courtesy of this 7-inch waffle maker from QVC. Just pour in the batter and you've got Mickey Mouse shaped waffles. Best of all, the surface is nonstick and easy to clean.
Disney Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey Charm Bracelet
Save 50% on this cute Mickey charm bracelet with Fantasia-inspired enamel charms. The bracelet is made of goldtone-plated brass, comes with a pouch for gifting, and adds a touch of Disney to any mom's jewelry lineup.
Minnie Mouse Rocks the Dots Classic Accordion Zip Around Wallet
Loungefly is full of so many cute Disney options, but this petite Minnie wallet is a nice practical choice. It's made of vegan leather and includes inside slots for mom's credit cards or cash, ideal for the times she doesn't want to carry a lot of stuff.
Petunia Pickle Bottom x Disney Mickey Mouse Belt Bag
A convenient belt bag is great for the Disney mom on the go. This one features Mickey Mouse on the front and includes inside and outside zippered pockets for all the essentials -- keys, wallet, phone, and snacks. It can easily be worn as a crossbody, too, or slung over a stroller.
Cakeworthy Pink & Purple Colorblock Minnie Mouse Joggers
For the Disney mom who loves to lounge in style and comfort, these joggers are just the right fit. They're available in sizes from Medium to 4X-Large and you can get the matching hoodie right here.
Disney's Mickey Mouse Colorful Blooms Bouquet
Fresh flowers are great for Mother's Day, but if you'd like to gift your Disney Mom something that will last a little longer, this bouquet is a solid bet. It folds flat, so you can send it in the mail, and then pops open to reveal a colorful display. When fully unfolded it measures 10.25 by 7.5 inches.
True Love's Kiss
If the Disney Mom in your life loves the princesses, then she'll give you a kiss for this set of 12 lipsticks, with each shade representing a Disney princess or heroine -- from Jasmine to Mulan. Valued at $120, you can score it now for just $72.
