Will John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Another Baby? They Say…

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren't so focused on baby-making.
Nine months after welcoming baby Wren, the parents of four revealed whether they would consider expanding their family in the future.
While the Grammy winner believes their family—which also includes kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 14 months—is complete, the Cravings author suggested baby No. 5 wasn't necessarily off the table.
"As soon as Wren is walking," Chrissy told reporters, including E! News at the City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown April 10, "I'm like, ‘Ahh! I want another!'"
When John noted, "It's more love in the house," Chrissy quickly quipped, "Yes, and that's what it will be if we have a fifth!"
John and Chrissy, who've been candid about their fertility journey, announced in August 2022 they were expecting another baby after several rounds of IVF and experiencing pregnancy loss. Six months after welcoming Esti in January 2023, the pair shared Wren joined the family via surrogacy.
While parenting two babies in one year took some adjustment, their family finally settled into their groove. And this includes Miles and Luna's role as big siblings to two little ones.
"They're really taking to it well now," John told E! News in November. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
Keep reading to see more of John and Chrissy's sweet family fun.