Will John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Another Baby? They Say…

Watch : John Legend's Baby Girl Says "Dada" for the First Time

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren't so focused on baby-making.

Nine months after welcoming baby Wren, the parents of four revealed whether they would consider expanding their family in the future.

While the Grammy winner believes their family—which also includes kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 14 months—is complete, the Cravings author suggested baby No. 5 wasn't necessarily off the table.

"As soon as Wren is walking," Chrissy told reporters, including E! News at the City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown April 10, "I'm like, ‘Ahh! I want another!'"

When John noted, "It's more love in the house," Chrissy quickly quipped, "Yes, and that's what it will be if we have a fifth!"

John and Chrissy, who've been candid about their fertility journey, announced in August 2022 they were expecting another baby after several rounds of IVF and experiencing pregnancy loss. Six months after welcoming Esti in January 2023, the pair shared Wren joined the family via surrogacy.