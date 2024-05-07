Lizzo’s 2024 Met Gala Look Is About Damn Garden of Time

At the 2024 Met Gala May 6, Lizzo showed off her interpretation of the "Garden of Time" theme at the event co-chaired by Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

Watch: Lizzo Clarifies Comments On Quitting

It's bad bitch o'clock at the 2024 Met Gala.

Lizzo stepped out in an eye-popping ensemble for the May 6 charity ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The "Truth Hurts" singer wore a red and beige gown with a floating hemline and gravity-defying headpiece to dress for the "Garden of Time"-themed event, which is co-chaired by Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

This year marks Lizzo's third time at the Met Gala, as she previously wore a pink feathery Marc Jacobs look in 2019, a flute-tastic gold and black ensemble in 2022 and dark gown adorned with pearls last year.

Of course, a lot has changed for the 36-year-old since then. Last year, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit by her former dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming and sexual harassment, allegations that Lizzo has called "false" and "outrageous."

She has since continued to face backlash online, prompting her to announce on Instagram last month that she was "quitting" because of "lies being told" about her "for clout & views." Not to mention, she wrote she felt she was becoming "the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

But Lizzo didn't mean she was leaving music for good. 

"I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," the Grammy winner clarified on Instagram. "What I'm not going to quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people—because I know I'm not alone."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

She explained that she was trying to drown out the negative voices. "If I could just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win," she noted, "then I've done even more than I could've hoped for."

And here, we have all you could've hoped for with every star shutting down the 2024 Met Gala red carpet…

