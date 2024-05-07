Lizzo’s 2024 Met Gala Look Is About Damn Garden of Time

Watch : Lizzo Clarifies Comments On Quitting

It's bad bitch o'clock at the 2024 Met Gala.

Lizzo stepped out in an eye-popping ensemble for the May 6 charity ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The "Truth Hurts" singer wore a red and beige gown with a floating hemline and gravity-defying headpiece to dress for the "Garden of Time"-themed event, which is co-chaired by Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

This year marks Lizzo's third time at the Met Gala, as she previously wore a pink feathery Marc Jacobs look in 2019, a flute-tastic gold and black ensemble in 2022 and dark gown adorned with pearls last year.

Of course, a lot has changed for the 36-year-old since then. Last year, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit by her former dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming and sexual harassment, allegations that Lizzo has called "false" and "outrageous."

She has since continued to face backlash online, prompting her to announce on Instagram last month that she was "quitting" because of "lies being told" about her "for clout & views." Not to mention, she wrote she felt she was becoming "the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."