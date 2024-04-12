Get an Extra 50% off GAP’s Best Basics Just in Time for Spring, With Deals Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I've been a fan of GAP for a very long time, and it makes me ecstatic to see that they're having a major renaissance right now. Like Abercrombie, GAP has undergone a bit of a revamp in recent years, and as a longtime fan, I love what I'm seeing. For example, they recently enlisted Tyla, the singer behind the TikTok viral song "Water," as the face of their latest linen collection. That's all to say that GAP is killing it lately, especially when it comes to effortlessly chic and timeless pieces that will become go-to staples in your wardrobe. What's even better is that they're having an insane sale right now, where you can score an extra 50% off their clearance styles. This means that you can get a total of up to 85% off, with deals starting at under $10.

Take this summer-worthy crochet mini dress, which is originally $89.95 but is now on sale for $27.49. Or this sexy satin button down, originally $69.95 but you can get it for just $9.98. And then there is these $89.95 tailored trousers, which you can score for $27.49. We told you the sale was insane! Read on to shop our top picks from GAP's sale, where you can get an extra 50% off already discounted styles.