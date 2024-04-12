Get an Extra 50% off GAP’s Best Basics Just in Time for Spring, With Deals Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I've been a fan of GAP for a very long time, and it makes me ecstatic to see that they're having a major renaissance right now. Like Abercrombie, GAP has undergone a bit of a revamp in recent years, and as a longtime fan, I love what I'm seeing. For example, they recently enlisted Tyla, the singer behind the TikTok viral song "Water," as the face of their latest linen collection. That's all to say that GAP is killing it lately, especially when it comes to effortlessly chic and timeless pieces that will become go-to staples in your wardrobe. What's even better is that they're having an insane sale right now, where you can score an extra 50% off their clearance styles. This means that you can get a total of up to 85% off, with deals starting at under $10.
Take this summer-worthy crochet mini dress, which is originally $89.95 but is now on sale for $27.49. Or this sexy satin button down, originally $69.95 but you can get it for just $9.98. And then there is these $89.95 tailored trousers, which you can score for $27.49. We told you the sale was insane! Read on to shop our top picks from GAP's sale, where you can get an extra 50% off already discounted styles.
Crochet Mini Dress
Crochet is always a good idea for summer, and this 70s-inspired shift dress with a lettuce hem is the perfect piece. Choose from four colors.
Utility Big Shirt
Everyone needs a good button down and this oversized one with utilitarian chest pockets is a great option. You can wear it on its own or layer it over a tank top. Choose from four colors.
Puff Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress
With its stretchy smocked bodice and cute puff sleeves, you'll wear this fit and flare mini dress everywhere, whether you pair it with sneakers, sandals, or heels. Choose from two colors.
High Rise SoftSuit Trousers
Looking for some work pants? These high-waisted tailored trousers with a wide leg silhouette are a chic and comfy office staple. Plus they come in regular, tall, and petite sizes. Choose from four colors.
Low Rise '70s Flare Jeans
Wear these flared jeans, which come In a deep indigo hue that is so classic, whenever you want to add a vintage flair to your outfit. Choose from three inseam lengths for the perfect fit.
Mid Rise Downtown Khakis
These straight leg khakis are another amazing option if you need to add some new work pants to your collection. Choose from six colors and regular, tall, and petite sizes.
Satin Shirt
Featuring a relaxed fit, this satin button down is a sexy, nighttime appropriate alternative to a traditional button down. Choose from three colors.
Linen-Blend Button Mini Dress
If you don't already have a linen dress for summer, go for this effortlessly stylish mini dress, which has an A-line silhouette and button down details. Choose from three colors.
24/7 Split-Hem Crewneck Sweater
This crewneck sweater with a split hem and ribbed detailing is giving major old money vibes. It's ultra-comfy yet incredibly chic with its oversized fit. Choose from three colors.
Linen-Blend Wrap Top
This linen top, which has cute puff sleeves and a flattering wrap design, can be worn with anything from denim shorts to tailored trousers. Choose from two colors.
From jeans to cardigans, t-shirts to bodysuits, these are the affordable clothing basics will help you build your capsule wardrobe (or just refresh your closet) in style.