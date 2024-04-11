Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Seen for First Time Since Private Wedding News

Watch : Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

They don't call St. Paul one of the Twin Cities for nothing.

After all, it's the stomping grounds for conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel, who were seen out and about in the Minnesota capital on April 9.

Clad in a mint green top and ripped jeans, the former TLC stars enjoyed a lunch date with friends at local restaurant Centro Highland. While leaving the Mexican eatery, Abby and Brittany—who are anatomically joined from the belly button down—were spotted chatting on the phone with the device placed between their heads.

At one point, the 34-year-old sisters showed the phone to their pal, with Abby flashing her wedding ring from husband Josh Bowling.