Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Seen for First Time Since Private Wedding News

Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel stepped out in St. Paul, Minn., for lunch with friends after of Abby's wedding to Josh Bowling went public. See a photo of their outing.

Watch: Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

They don't call St. Paul one of the Twin Cities for nothing.

After all, it's the stomping grounds for conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel, who were seen out and about in the Minnesota capital on April 9.

Clad in a mint green top and ripped jeans, the former TLC stars enjoyed a lunch date with friends at local restaurant Centro Highland. While leaving the Mexican eatery, Abby and Brittany—who are anatomically joined from the belly button down—were spotted chatting on the phone with the device placed between their heads. 

At one point, the 34-year-old sisters showed the phone to their pal, with Abby flashing her wedding ring from husband Josh Bowling.

The sighting comes amid the siblings' return to the spotlight following after news of Abby's 2021 wedding went public. Despite being the subjects of many documentaries in the past, including their 2012 series Abby & Brittany, the twins have been living a more quiet life in recent years, choosing to keep their milestones off social media.

However, that doesn't mean they're afraid to clap back at online critics. As they shared in a March 28 TikTok video, "The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around."

And if that didn't get the message across, Abby and Brittany added in another video on the following day: "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."

So, what are Abby and Brittany up to these days? Keep reading for an inside look at their world:

Origin / YouTube

Abby and Brittany’s Surprise Arrival

Abby and Brittany were born on March 7, 1990. Their mother, Patty Hensel, shared in a 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body that she only expected to deliver one baby when she gave birth based on scans. Abby and Brittany were initially born with three arms, but had one removed as it wasn’t functional. 

Patty and her husband Mike Hensel were told Abby and Brittany were inseparable as babies. And while Patty explained that separation may have been possible as the girls matured, the parents chose to keep them conjoined as they were able to live a full, healthy life together.

"We never wish we were separated," Abby and Brittany both explained in the 2007 documentary. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do—play softball, meet new people, run." 

Facebook

A Singular Bond 

In the 2007 documentary, Abby and Brittany explained that they are often able to anticipate what the other will say when curating an email or online message. In fact, they tend to refer to themselves as one person, unless they disagree. In those cases, they'll say "Abby says" or "Brittany says."

They also now share singular social media accounts, which are private and mostly inactive. 

Facebook

Abby and Brittany Understand the Curiosity—To a Point

Abby and Brittany have long expressed their understanding of people's curiosity toward their life. Still, they admitted to feeling frustration at the reaction they’re met with in public, especially people taking their photo without permission.

“We absolutely hate when people take pictures of us” Abby explained in 2007. “And we will throw a fit about it, and make them embarrassed.”

Additionally, while doctors were curious about their health and growing process as children, Mike and Patty Hensel did not allow any unnecessary tests be done on their daughters. Brittany and Abby also said the doctor's office was their least favorite place to go at the time. 

“While they are unique, the family wants to treat them like they are just like anyone else,” the family’s doctor Joy Westerdahl explained in 2007. “I have to be mindful of the family’s wishes not to get too involved.”

Facebook

Abby’s Blended Family  

After marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and veteran, Abby gained another family member—his 8-year-old daughter Isabella. The couple officially tied the knot on November 13, 2021. And while the news was shocking to the public, Abby and Brittany have always had starting a family on their minds.  

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Facebook

Their Foray Into Reality TV 

Now in their thirties, Abby and Brittany have maintained their privacy since Abby & Brittany aired in 2012. The one-season reality series depicted the young women's lives as they wrapped up college and entered into adulthood. 

Facebook

Life Outside the Spotlight 

Abby and Brittany began working as a teacher shortly after graduating college. When they were initially hired, they shared they were not in a salaried position, but were given separate contracts, and split their pay.

They currently teach fifth grade together at an elementary school in Minnesota. 

“Math and science is kind of my strong point,” Abby explained on an episode of Abby & Brittany. “Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading—stuff like that.”

