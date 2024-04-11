Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Seen for First Time Since Private Wedding News

They don't call St. Paul one of the Twin Cities for nothing.
After all, it's the stomping grounds for conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel, who were seen out and about in the Minnesota capital on April 9.
Clad in a mint green top and ripped jeans, the former TLC stars enjoyed a lunch date with friends at local restaurant Centro Highland. While leaving the Mexican eatery, Abby and Brittany—who are anatomically joined from the belly button down—were spotted chatting on the phone with the device placed between their heads.
At one point, the 34-year-old sisters showed the phone to their pal, with Abby flashing her wedding ring from husband Josh Bowling.
The sighting comes amid the siblings' return to the spotlight following after news of Abby's 2021 wedding went public. Despite being the subjects of many documentaries in the past, including their 2012 series Abby & Brittany, the twins have been living a more quiet life in recent years, choosing to keep their milestones off social media.
However, that doesn't mean they're afraid to clap back at online critics. As they shared in a March 28 TikTok video, "The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around."
And if that didn't get the message across, Abby and Brittany added in another video on the following day: "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."
So, what are Abby and Brittany up to these days? Keep reading for an inside look at their world: