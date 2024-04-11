TikTok’s Conjoined Twins Carmen and Lupita Slam “Disingenuous” Comments About Their Lives

After Abby Hensel went viral with her sister Brittany Hensel for her wedding news resurfacing last month, conjoined twin TikTokers Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade asked for the comparisons to stop.

Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade aren't looking to be compared to Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel.  

The 23-year-old influencers and conjoined twins didn't hold back when responding to a fellow content creator who used one of their videos as a source material for an explainer about the Hensel twins. 

After the pair stitched the creator's March 29 video, Carmen began, "I don't understand why you keep tagging us and using us like the reference or the source—"

And Lupita interjected with air quotes, "Or the tea."

As Carmen pointed out, just because Abby and Brittany are also conjoined twins, doesn't mean their body works in the same way as her and Lupita. "When we're just referring to ourselves in those instances," she noted, "cause we share a bloodstream like that, they may not."

The sisters went on to express that while they also have interest in other people's lives—including other conjoined twins—they don't see the need to pry.

"Although I am a conjoined twin, believe it or not I have curiosities about how other people live their lives about how certain disabilities or people with disabilities function in their day-to-day lives," Carmen added. "At least I'm not a weirdo about it."

Carmen and Lupita—who frequently voice that they do not want their bodies to be the central focus of their TikTok account—also defended Brittany and Abby's right to privacy. 

Carmen Andrade/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

2

Ron Goldman's Dad Fred Speaks Out After O.J. Simpson's Death

3

Inside the Final Days of O.J. Simpson's Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson

"We're only making this video to clearly state those references of those videos are for us—like we're only speaking about ourselves," Carmen continued. "Nobody else. With all due respect all the videos that you've tagged us in and we've watched so far feel very disingenuous of being—or trying to feel—informative or educational—they mostly just feel cheap and a bit exploitative."

As Lupita put it, "You feel like TLC."

Brittany and Abby, 34, who garnered national attention during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show in the ‘90s and went on to star in numerous specials as well as short-lived TLC series Abby & Brittany, began receiving widespread attention after Abby's 2021 marriage to Josh Bowling was made public.

Since then, they've used social media to address "loud" responses to the renewed interest in their life.

"This is a message to all the haters out here," a March 28 TikTok video featuring photos of them and Josh narrates. "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan." 

Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany's life. 

Origin / YouTube

Abby and Brittany’s Surprise Arrival

Abby and Brittany were born on March 7, 1990. Their mother, Patty Hensel, shared in a 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body that she only expected to deliver one baby when she gave birth based on scans. Abby and Brittany were initially born with three arms, but had one removed as it wasn’t functional. 

Patty and her husband Mike Hensel were told Abby and Brittany were inseparable as babies. And while Patty explained that separation may have been possible as the girls matured, the parents chose to keep them conjoined as they were able to live a full, healthy life together.

"We never wish we were separated," Abby and Brittany both explained in the 2007 documentary. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do—play softball, meet new people, run." 

Facebook

A Singular Bond 

In the 2007 documentary, Abby and Brittany explained that they are often able to anticipate what the other will say when curating an email or online message. In fact, they tend to refer to themselves as one person, unless they disagree. In those cases, they'll say "Abby says" or "Brittany says."

They also now share singular social media accounts, which are private and mostly inactive. 

Facebook

Abby and Brittany Understand the Curiosity—To a Point

Abby and Brittany have long expressed their understanding of people's curiosity toward their life. Still, they admitted to feeling frustration at the reaction they’re met with in public, especially people taking their photo without permission.

“We absolutely hate when people take pictures of us” Abby explained in 2007. “And we will throw a fit about it, and make them embarrassed.”

Additionally, while doctors were curious about their health and growing process as children, Mike and Patty Hensel did not allow any unnecessary tests be done on their daughters. Brittany and Abby also said the doctor's office was their least favorite place to go at the time. 

“While they are unique, the family wants to treat them like they are just like anyone else,” the family’s doctor Joy Westerdahl explained in 2007. “I have to be mindful of the family’s wishes not to get too involved.”

Facebook

Abby’s Blended Family  

After marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and veteran, Abby gained another family member—his 8-year-old daughter Isabella. The couple officially tied the knot on November 13, 2021. And while the news was shocking to the public, Abby and Brittany have always had starting a family on their minds.  

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Facebook

Their Foray Into Reality TV 

Now in their thirties, Abby and Brittany have maintained their privacy since Abby & Brittany aired in 2012. The one-season reality series depicted the young women's lives as they wrapped up college and entered into adulthood. 

Facebook

Life Outside the Spotlight 

Abby and Brittany began working as a teacher shortly after graduating college. When they were initially hired, they shared they were not in a salaried position, but were given separate contracts, and split their pay.

They currently teach fifth grade together at an elementary school in Minnesota. 

“Math and science is kind of my strong point,” Abby explained on an episode of Abby & Brittany. “Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading—stuff like that.”

