TikTok’s Conjoined Twins Carmen and Lupita Slam “Disingenuous” Comments About Their Lives

Watch : Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Respond to "Loud" Comments

Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade aren't looking to be compared to Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel.

The 23-year-old influencers and conjoined twins didn't hold back when responding to a fellow content creator who used one of their videos as a source material for an explainer about the Hensel twins.

After the pair stitched the creator's March 29 video, Carmen began, "I don't understand why you keep tagging us and using us like the reference or the source—"

And Lupita interjected with air quotes, "Or the tea."

As Carmen pointed out, just because Abby and Brittany are also conjoined twins, doesn't mean their body works in the same way as her and Lupita. "When we're just referring to ourselves in those instances," she noted, "cause we share a bloodstream like that, they may not."

The sisters went on to express that while they also have interest in other people's lives—including other conjoined twins—they don't see the need to pry.