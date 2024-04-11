TikTok’s Conjoined Twins Carmen and Lupita Slam “Disingenuous” Comments About Their Lives

Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade aren't looking to be compared to Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel.
The 23-year-old influencers and conjoined twins didn't hold back when responding to a fellow content creator who used one of their videos as a source material for an explainer about the Hensel twins.
After the pair stitched the creator's March 29 video, Carmen began, "I don't understand why you keep tagging us and using us like the reference or the source—"
And Lupita interjected with air quotes, "Or the tea."
As Carmen pointed out, just because Abby and Brittany are also conjoined twins, doesn't mean their body works in the same way as her and Lupita. "When we're just referring to ourselves in those instances," she noted, "cause we share a bloodstream like that, they may not."
The sisters went on to express that while they also have interest in other people's lives—including other conjoined twins—they don't see the need to pry.
"Although I am a conjoined twin, believe it or not I have curiosities about how other people live their lives about how certain disabilities or people with disabilities function in their day-to-day lives," Carmen added. "At least I'm not a weirdo about it."
Carmen and Lupita—who frequently voice that they do not want their bodies to be the central focus of their TikTok account—also defended Brittany and Abby's right to privacy.
"We're only making this video to clearly state those references of those videos are for us—like we're only speaking about ourselves," Carmen continued. "Nobody else. With all due respect all the videos that you've tagged us in and we've watched so far feel very disingenuous of being—or trying to feel—informative or educational—they mostly just feel cheap and a bit exploitative."
As Lupita put it, "You feel like TLC."
Brittany and Abby, 34, who garnered national attention during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show in the ‘90s and went on to star in numerous specials as well as short-lived TLC series Abby & Brittany, began receiving widespread attention after Abby's 2021 marriage to Josh Bowling was made public.
Since then, they've used social media to address "loud" responses to the renewed interest in their life.
"This is a message to all the haters out here," a March 28 TikTok video featuring photos of them and Josh narrates. "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."
Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany's life.