Kathy Hilton's Update on Granddaughter London's Sweet New Milestones Will Have You Sliving

Paris Hilton's daughter London is already destined to be a runway model like her mom.

Just ask grandma Kathy Hilton, who recently gave an update on her rapidly growing 4-month-old granddaughter and even shared some adorable new milestones.

"She's beautiful!" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at An Unforgettable Evening benefitting The Women's Cancer Research Fund in L.A. April 10. "She's very long. She's a big, beautiful, happy baby." (For more with Kathy, tune into E! News tonight, April 11, at 11:30 p.m.)

Kathy added that Paris and husband Carter Reum's 15-month-old son Phoenix "loves being a big brother" to their baby girl.

"He pets her like a little puppy and they both have personality," the 65-year-old gushed to E!. "He's dancing and she smiles. Usually a four or five month old, they just lay there and look cute. But she's animated."

Kathy's sweet update comes a day after Paris got candid about keeping her daughter's infancy private—for now, at least.