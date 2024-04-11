Kathy Hilton's Update on Granddaughter London's Sweet New Milestones Will Have You Sliving

Paris Hilton's daughter London is already destined to be a runway model like her mom.
Just ask grandma Kathy Hilton, who recently gave an update on her rapidly growing 4-month-old granddaughter and even shared some adorable new milestones.
"She's beautiful!" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at An Unforgettable Evening benefitting The Women's Cancer Research Fund in L.A. April 10. "She's very long. She's a big, beautiful, happy baby." (For more with Kathy, tune into E! News tonight, April 11, at 11:30 p.m.)
Kathy added that Paris and husband Carter Reum's 15-month-old son Phoenix "loves being a big brother" to their baby girl.
"He pets her like a little puppy and they both have personality," the 65-year-old gushed to E!. "He's dancing and she smiles. Usually a four or five month old, they just lay there and look cute. But she's animated."
Kathy's sweet update comes a day after Paris got candid about keeping her daughter's infancy private—for now, at least.
"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," The Simple Life alum told E! earlier this week. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking."
The "Stars Are Blind" singer noted she'll reveal the first photo of London to the world "when the time is right."
And, yes, Paris is relishing every moment of being a mother of two under 2 while also considering expanding her family of four.
"I'm having the most incredible time, I've never been happier," the 43-year-old added. "They are the sweetest little angels. But I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don't know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing."
To get more exclusive scoop from Kathy—including if she plans to return to RHOBH next season—watch E! News tonight, April 11, at 11 p.m. on E!.
