Proof Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments Are Always in Fashion

As Chris Hemsworth gears up to co-host his very first Met Gala on May 6, relive every a-Thor-able moment he's shared with wife Elsa Pataky and their kids India, Tristan and Sasha.

Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Get ready to marvel at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's a-Thor-able family.

As the Thor actor gears up to attend his very first Met Gala on May 6, we thought we'd prepare for the pair's undoubtedly adorable red carpet date night by looking back at the A-list couple's sweetest moments together with their kids: Daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Since tying the knot back in 2010, Chris—who will be co-hosting this year's "The Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez—and Elsa have treated fans to an up-close and personal look at their family of five's home life and adventures around the world together on social media.

Whether they are enjoying many outdoor activities like camping, fishing, surfing and skiing or attending movie premieres for the Aussie actor's latest films, the Hemsworth-Pataky clan is always bringing the cuteness while spending quality time together.

photos
Celebs Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

Chris and Elsa's upcoming red carpet outing will be even more special for fans given that their public date nights are getting rarer and rarer these days as the 40-year-old revealed just over a year ago that he's now turning down most job offers to spend more quality time with his family.

Chris credited his change in priorities to an eye-opening moment he experienced while filming his National Geographic docu-series Limitless.

"Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet,'" he told Vanity Fair in a November 2022." And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.' Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window."

Chris added that the realization "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off." 

Keep reading to relive Chris and Elsa's sweetest moments with their kids ahead of his Met Gala debut.

Father-Daughter Getaway

"Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties," the actor shared in April 2024.

Best Mates

"My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after 3 attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty," Chris shared in December 2023. "Fed the village for 3 days. Ps if your wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad."

Overseas Adventures

"Last week of our summer holidays!!" Elsa shared in January 2024 during a family trip. "Japan is always fun."

Snow Bunnies

"New Years at the snow with my love ones," Elsa wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Happy New Year to all of you."

Merry Christmas

The Hemsworth kids celebrate the 2023 holidays with friends and family.

Rainbow Brite

Chris and India share cotton candy during the family trip to Japan.

Birthday Cake

For wife Elsa's 47th birthday, Chris orchestrated a celebration with a total of three birthday cakes

Strike a Pose

Chris and his twin sons Tristan and Sasha strike their best superhero pose while on vacation in Spain.

It's Play Time

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Chris Hemsworth shared on Instagram

Follow the Leader

With his Herschel backpack over his strong shoulders, Chris guides his family and friends during an afternoon stroll. 

Dancing Shoes

These two turned up the heat with their sexy salsa moves while celebrating the actress' birthday.

Never Let Go

The boys! Chris holds his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in a loving bear hug. 

Daddy's Girl

Hang ten! "On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach," Chris captioned this sweet snapshot. 

Wee!

The model enjoys a day at the beach with her little ones. 

Cuteness Down Under

The trio enjoys a day together in the Thor star's native Australia.

Adventure Time

Chris and Elsa catch some waves in Australia. 

Like Father, Like Daughter

Showing India the ropes! Chris helps his eldest catch a fish. 

World's Best Dad

Elsa captures her hubby sharing a heartwarming moment with their kiddos. 

Aww

Hugs all around! 

Mom & Dad

The longtime couple enjoys a kid-free getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday. 

One for the Memory Books

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," Chris captioned this Kodak moment. 

