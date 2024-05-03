Proof Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments Are Always in Fashion

Get ready to marvel at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's a-Thor-able family.
As the Thor actor gears up to attend his very first Met Gala on May 6, we thought we'd prepare for the pair's undoubtedly adorable red carpet date night by looking back at the A-list couple's sweetest moments together with their kids: Daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.
Since tying the knot back in 2010, Chris—who will be co-hosting this year's "The Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez—and Elsa have treated fans to an up-close and personal look at their family of five's home life and adventures around the world together on social media.
Whether they are enjoying many outdoor activities like camping, fishing, surfing and skiing or attending movie premieres for the Aussie actor's latest films, the Hemsworth-Pataky clan is always bringing the cuteness while spending quality time together.
Chris and Elsa's upcoming red carpet outing will be even more special for fans given that their public date nights are getting rarer and rarer these days as the 40-year-old revealed just over a year ago that he's now turning down most job offers to spend more quality time with his family.
Chris credited his change in priorities to an eye-opening moment he experienced while filming his National Geographic docu-series Limitless.
"Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet,'" he told Vanity Fair in a November 2022." And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.' Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window."
Chris added that the realization "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off."
Keep reading to relive Chris and Elsa's sweetest moments with their kids ahead of his Met Gala debut.
