Proof Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments Are Always in Fashion

Get ready to marvel at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's a-Thor-able family.

As the Thor actor gears up to attend his very first Met Gala on May 6, we thought we'd prepare for the pair's undoubtedly adorable red carpet date night by looking back at the A-list couple's sweetest moments together with their kids: Daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Since tying the knot back in 2010, Chris—who will be co-hosting this year's "The Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez—and Elsa have treated fans to an up-close and personal look at their family of five's home life and adventures around the world together on social media.

Whether they are enjoying many outdoor activities like camping, fishing, surfing and skiing or attending movie premieres for the Aussie actor's latest films, the Hemsworth-Pataky clan is always bringing the cuteness while spending quality time together.