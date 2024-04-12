Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola Finally Reunite for First Time in 8 Years

Watch : Jersey Shore Cast Dishes on Sammi Sweetheart's SHOCKING Return

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola wasn't exactly pumped to see her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro again.

In fact, as the MTV star explained, once it came time to face her former costar again—who she dated on-and-off for several years during the show's original run—she was experiencing every feeling possible.

"I'm just a ball of emotions," Sammi said during the April 11 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "I'm not looking forward to spending time with this person who hasn't been a part of my life for like, ever, now. I just want to kind of figure it out so everybody can have fun, co-exist and get along together."

As for Ronnie, who stepped away from the show in 2021 to focus on his mental health, he was ready to be with the crew again.

"I'm here to rebuild my relationships with my roommates," he shared in a confessional. "Me and Sam, we don't have to be friends, but our history is so long, there's going to be that instant feeling of something."

That something? A huge tinge of awkwardness.