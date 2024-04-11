Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

Following the death of O.J. Simpson at 76, Caitlyn Jenner—who was married to the late Nicole Brown Simpson’s close friend Kris Jenner—responded with her thoughts on the news.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 11, 2024 5:30 PMTags
ControversyO.J. SimpsonKris JennerKardashiansCelebritiesCaitlyn Jenner
Watch: O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Battle With Cancer

Caitlyn Jenner is breaking her silence.

After O.J. Simpson's family announced he died at 76 after privately battling cancer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded with her perspective on the news. 

As Caitlyn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, April 11. "Good Riddance."

The Kardashians' ties to the Simpson family run deep, going all the way back to the late '60s when Robert Kardashian Sr. and O.J. became friends while in college and the football player was even best man during the attorney's 1978 wedding to Kris Jenner

When O.J. was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, Robert served as one of the 10 attorneys on his defense team.

At the time, Kris—who had been close friends with Nicole before her death—was married to Caitlyn. (They divorced in 2015.) And while Robert—who shared kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with ex Kris—had a close bond with O.J., Caitlyn made it clear she didn't share the love.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

In fact, the 74-year-old—who shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris—admitted she believed The Towering Inferno actor was guilty and even banned his name in their home during the 1995 trial.

"That night the verdict came in, Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should," Caitlyn recalled on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2019. "They'd been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said, 'Well, I told you he didn't do it.'"

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky/Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

2

Inside the Final Days of O.J. Simpson's Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson

3

Isabella Strahan Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemo Update

"And I just said to the girls, 'just because he got a not guilty didn't mean he didn't do it,'" she continued, "'and I don't want his name ever mentioned in this house again.'"

She also reflected on that moment in her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life and alleged that Robert knew O.J. was guilty but had joined his defense team to rekindle his relationship with Kris.

Kim recounted the allegations in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling sisters "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

The 43-year-old rebuked Caitlyn's claims, adding that when it came to O.J., "Dad so believed in him."

Read on for O.J. Simpson's life in pictures.

Bettmann / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1967

Simpson was born in 1947 and started his football career at the City College of San Francisco. After playing for two seasons and being named a junior college All-American, Simpson transferred and started playing  for the University of Southern California's Trojans in 1967. 

Bettmann / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1968

The following year, he won the Heisman Trophy.

Bettmann / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1974

In addition to playing football, Simpson explored acting—including in the movie The Klansman. He later appeared in The Towering Inferno, Killer Force and The Cassandra Crossing. 

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1973

Following his college football career, the running back entered the NFL and played for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977.

Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

1975

Simpson attended the Cannes Film Festival with producer Patrick Wachsberger in 1975.

Walt Disney Television Photo Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1975

Simpson was married to Marguerite Whitley from 1967 to 1979. Together, they welcomed three children: Arnelle, Jason and Aaren. Aaren died in a drowning accident in 1979.

The family is pictured at their home in 1975.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1978

Following his near-decade with the Bills, the athlete joined the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for a two seasons before retiring from football.

Paul Harris/Getty Images

1979

Simpson pictured here posing with his Ferrari at Warner Bros Studios.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

1980

After playing the game, Simpson became a sports analyst. Here, he can be seen covering a game for NBC in 1980. 

Ron Galella / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1983

Simpson married Nicole Brown in 1985, the same year they welcomed their first child together, Sydney, and Simpson was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Here, the pair is pictured at an Oscars viewing party in 1983.

Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

1994

Simpson and Brown also welcomed a son, Justin, in 1988. However, the couple divorced four years later in 1992.

Here the family is pictured at the Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult premiere in 1994—the same year that she was killed.

Jean-Marc Giboux / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1994

In June 1994, Simpson was accused of murdering Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. He took off in a white Bronco, and millions of people watched the televised police chase.

Kypros / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1994

Simpson's 1994 mugshot after his arrest.

POO/AFP via Getty Images

1995

Simpson went to trial in 1995, and the case captured the nation. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted on all counts.

He was found liable for Brown and Goldman's deaths in 1997 in a civil lawsuit filed by their families and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages,  according to The New York Times.

Simpson would make headlines again when he penned the book If I Did It, with the Goldman family later successfully suing for the manuscript and adding the subhead Confessions of the Killer.

Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via Getty Images

2017

However, these wouldn't be Simpson's last trials. In 2008, he was found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping and 10 additional charges that were in regard to a memorabilia robbery in Las Vegas, and he was sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison, per The New York Times. He served nine years in prison before he was released on parole.

Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg

2017

 Simpson speaking at a parole hearing.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

2

Inside the Final Days of O.J. Simpson's Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson

3

Isabella Strahan Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemo Update

4
Breaking

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Cancer Battle

5

Astrologer Allegedly Killed Partner, Shoved Kids Out Car Over Eclipse