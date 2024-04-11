Caitlyn Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Message After O.J. Simpson's Death

Watch : O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Battle With Cancer

Caitlyn Jenner is breaking her silence.

After O.J. Simpson's family announced he died at 76 after privately battling cancer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded with her perspective on the news.

As Caitlyn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, April 11. "Good Riddance."

The Kardashians' ties to the Simpson family run deep, going all the way back to the late '60s when Robert Kardashian Sr. and O.J. became friends while in college and the football player was even best man during the attorney's 1978 wedding to Kris Jenner.

When O.J. was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, Robert served as one of the 10 attorneys on his defense team.

At the time, Kris—who had been close friends with Nicole before her death—was married to Caitlyn. (They divorced in 2015.) And while Robert—who shared kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with ex Kris—had a close bond with O.J., Caitlyn made it clear she didn't share the love.