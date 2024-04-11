Ron Goldman's Dad Fred Speaks Out After O.J. Simpson's Death

Watch : O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Battle With Cancer

O.J. Simpson's death is "no great loss" to the family of the late Ron Goldman.

In fact, after news of the former NFL player's passing emerged on April 11, Ron's dad Fred Goldman told NBC News it's "just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years."

It's been nearly 30 years since Ron and O.J.'s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson were killed in a fatal stabbing outside of her home in Brentwood, Calif., in June 1994.

And although O.J.—who shared kids Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, with Nicole—was the main suspect in the case, even being charged with Ron and Nicole's murders days later, leading to that infamous Ford Bronco car chase by police as he attempted to avoid being arrested, he was later acquitted in October 1995 following a highly-publicized trial.

However, the families of Ron and Nicole later filed a civil lawsuit against the former NFL player for wrongful death. And in 1997, a jury found O.J. liable for the pair's deaths, ordering him to pay about $33.5 million, per Reuters.