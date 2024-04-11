Ron Goldman's Dad Fred Speaks Out After O.J. Simpson's Death

O.J. Simpson's death is "no great loss" to the family of the late Ron Goldman.
In fact, after news of the former NFL player's passing emerged on April 11, Ron's dad Fred Goldman told NBC News it's "just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years."
It's been nearly 30 years since Ron and O.J.'s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson were killed in a fatal stabbing outside of her home in Brentwood, Calif., in June 1994.
And although O.J.—who shared kids Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, with Nicole—was the main suspect in the case, even being charged with Ron and Nicole's murders days later, leading to that infamous Ford Bronco car chase by police as he attempted to avoid being arrested, he was later acquitted in October 1995 following a highly-publicized trial.
However, the families of Ron and Nicole later filed a civil lawsuit against the former NFL player for wrongful death. And in 1997, a jury found O.J. liable for the pair's deaths, ordering him to pay about $33.5 million, per Reuters.
After the verdict, Fred said, "We finally have justice for Ron and Nicole."
Although, according to NBC News, the damages were "never paid in full."
While O.J. avoided jail time in the double murder trial, he did serve time in prison a decade later for a separate case involving stolen memorabilia.
In September 2007, O.J., along with a group of five other men, broken into a room at a Las Vegas hotel to seize "several items he believed were his property," according to NBC News. Those items included game balls and plaques.
He was later found guilty of armed robbery and 11 other charges in the case and, in December 2008, was sentenced to 33 years in prison. However, he was released on parole in October 2017.
At a hearing months before his release, O.J. apologized for his actions.
"I've done my time. I'd just like to get back to my family and friends," he said, per NBC News. "I'm sorry it happened. I'm sorry to Nevada. I thought I was glad to get my stuff back, but it wasn't worth it."
In recent years, O.J. made headlines over the state of his health.
And on April 11, his family confirmed his death in a message on social media.
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," a statement, posted to the 76-year-old's page on X, read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."
"During this time of transition," the message concluded, "his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
O.J. is survived by Sydney and Justin, as well as kids Arnelle Simpson, 55, and Jason Simpson, 53, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley. The former couple also welcomed daughter Aaren Simpson in 1977, though she passed away in an accidental drowning before the age of 2, per The New York Times.
