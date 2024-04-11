Mama June Shares Why Late Daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell Stopped Cancer Treatments

Watch : Mama June Shannon Gets Temporary Custody Of Anna Cardwell's Daughter

June "Mama June" Shannon is reflecting on a difficult time for her family.

The reality star detailed the last months of her eldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer battle and decision to enter hospice before she died in December at age 29.

"It was difficult watching her have to go through chemo," June told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Having to go through radiation and having to do immunotherapy, and then trying to get into hospice long before we actually could."

"It wasn't the fact that she was tired of fighting because even to her last day, she fought," the 44-year-old emphasized. "She was a feisty one even during her last days."

But June recognized the emotional and physical toll fighting stage 4 adrenal carcinoma was for Anna.

"I think she was just over it," she recalled, "and she just wanted to spend her last days doing what she wanted to do."