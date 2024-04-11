Meet The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fiery New Housewife in Sizzling Season 2 Trailer

The goddesses of the City of Gold are back.
Fans are finally getting their fabulous first look at season two The of the Real Housewives of Dubai and, judging by the new trailer, the drama in the desert is hotter than ever.
Returning for the Bravo series' sophomore season are Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani and Chanel Ayan, plus joining them is fiery new Housewife Taleen Marie.
While Brooks teases in the April 11 preview, "The weather in Dubai is inferno hot," Ayan promises the only thing more scorching than the weather is the tensions between the ladies. "Dubai is hot," the fashion model adds, "but I come in hotter."
Cut to all of the stars fighting during an extravagant dinner among the sand dunes.
When Al Madani quips at Stanbury, "You're all brands but no class!" the Ladies of London alum fires back, "Oh, shut up!" leading to a ping-pong match of "shut ups" between the feuding frenemies.
Meanwhile, Stanbury's budding friendship with Ayan is also driving a wedge between Ayan and former BFF Milan.
When Milan quips at Stanbury, "A snake will change their skin, but they'll always be a snake," she retorts, "I feel the same about you, darling."
Later, in a confessional, Milan shades her ex-bestie saying, "Ayan's jumping on this bandwagon. The only wagons I ride are G."
And it definitely seems like Marie will be spicing things up in the friend group this season. As she jokes, "I can get a little assy, but most of the time I'm classy."
Marie's husband even gets into a heated fight with Brooks in the teaser.
From golfing in haute couture gowns and mega-yacht excursions to a luxurious cast trip to Bali, the RHODubai ladies prove there's no price limit when it comes to their opulent lives.
See everything to come in the trailer above. And keep reading to see the fabulous season two cast photos.
The Real Housewives of Dubai returns Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)