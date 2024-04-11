Meet The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fiery New Housewife in Sizzling Season 2 Trailer

Drama in the desert is hotter than ever in the first look at The Real Housewives of Dubai season two.

Apr 11, 2024
Watch: RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

The goddesses of the City of Gold are back.

Fans are finally getting their fabulous first look at season two The of the Real Housewives of Dubai and, judging by the new trailer, the drama in the desert is hotter than ever.

Returning for the Bravo series' sophomore season are Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani and Chanel Ayan, plus joining them is fiery new Housewife Taleen Marie.

While Brooks teases in the April 11 preview, "The weather in Dubai is inferno hot," Ayan promises the only thing more scorching than the weather is the tensions between the ladies. "Dubai is hot," the fashion model adds, "but I come in hotter."

Cut to all of the stars fighting during an extravagant dinner among the sand dunes.

When Al Madani quips at Stanbury, "You're all brands but no class!" the Ladies of London alum fires back, "Oh, shut up!" leading to a ping-pong match of "shut ups" between the feuding frenemies.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Meanwhile, Stanbury's budding friendship with Ayan is also driving a wedge between Ayan and former BFF Milan.

When Milan quips at Stanbury, "A snake will change their skin, but they'll always be a snake," she retorts, "I feel the same about you, darling."

Later, in a confessional, Milan shades her ex-bestie saying, "Ayan's jumping on this bandwagon. The only wagons I ride are G."

And it definitely seems like Marie will be spicing things up in the friend group this season. As she jokes, "I can get a little assy, but most of the time I'm classy."

Marie's husband even gets into a heated fight with Brooks in the teaser.

From golfing in haute couture gowns and mega-yacht excursions to a luxurious cast trip to Bali, the RHODubai ladies prove there's no price limit when it comes to their opulent lives.

Bravo

See everything to come in the trailer above. And keep reading to see the fabulous season two cast photos.

The Real Housewives of Dubai returns Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Bravo

Chanel Ayan

As she launches her new cosmetics line Ayan Beauty, Chanel Ayan sets aside her differences with former nemesis Caroline Stanbury and develops a new friendship. However, when the duo gets too close, Ayan ruffles feathers with her bestie, Lesa.  

Bravo

Caroline Brooks

Caroline Brooks is stretched thin as she manages her bustling spa, the Glass House, and struggles to maintain work-life balance. Brooks introduces her friend of over a decade, Taleen, to the group, but feels betrayed when Taleen develops her own relationships with Brooks’ frenemies.  

Bravo

Caroline Stanbury

With her dream home still under construction, Caroline Stanbury and husband Sergio realize the honeymoon is over as they’re forced to live in close quarters with their best friend, Michael. Tensions continue to mount as the couple must decide if they’re ready to have a child.  

Bravo

Lesa Milan

Lesa Milan is feeling the stress at home and work as she balances her kids’ busy schedules and her maternity line, Mina Roe. As she leans on Ayan for support, she realizes their friendship might not be as strong as she thought.   

Bravo

Sara Al Madani

Sara Al Madani tests the waters with a new love interest from Germany, but the long distance may prove to be too big of a challenge. Sara and Caroline Stanbury struggle to find common ground.  

Bravo

Taleen Marie

New to the group, Taleen Marie is introduced to the ladies through her longtime friend, Caroline Brooks. When she develops a surprising friendship with Caroline Stanbury, her loyalty to Caroline Brooks is called into question.   

Bravo

Saba Yussouf 

Saba Yussouf appears as a friend.  

