Meet The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fiery New Housewife in Sizzling Season 2 Trailer

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

The goddesses of the City of Gold are back.

Fans are finally getting their fabulous first look at season two The of the Real Housewives of Dubai and, judging by the new trailer, the drama in the desert is hotter than ever.

Returning for the Bravo series' sophomore season are Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani and Chanel Ayan, plus joining them is fiery new Housewife Taleen Marie.

While Brooks teases in the April 11 preview, "The weather in Dubai is inferno hot," Ayan promises the only thing more scorching than the weather is the tensions between the ladies. "Dubai is hot," the fashion model adds, "but I come in hotter."

Cut to all of the stars fighting during an extravagant dinner among the sand dunes.

When Al Madani quips at Stanbury, "You're all brands but no class!" the Ladies of London alum fires back, "Oh, shut up!" leading to a ping-pong match of "shut ups" between the feuding frenemies.