Get an Extra 20% off Kate Spade Outlet & Score This Chic $299 Crossbody for $65, Plus More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Madison Strawberry Vine Saddle Bag,
$349$100
- Most Popular: Kristi Medium Flap Backpack,
$379$87.20
- Best Deal: Sienna Crossbody,
$299$65.60
Bags, bags, bags, I have so many bags. It's the one accessory I just can't get enough of. My closet is packed with backpacks, handbags, duffels, fanny packs, weekenders, messenger bags, and more, in so many different colors and styles. But there's one bag that I own that I use more than all the rest, one bag that goes with everything. And that's my Kate Spade crossbody. It's made of soft black leather with a tasseled zipper and it still looks great after all these years. If you're looking for the Kate Spade bag that will elevate your look, then you are in luck. Right now you can save an extra 20% on already discounted styles, from satchels to shoulder bags at Kate Spade Outlet (code BEST20 is automatically applied in your cart).
Best of all, the styles and colors are chic and spring-ready. There are bright floral satchels that are perfect for garden parties, outdoor weddings, weekend brunches, and more, and they're 71% off (plus an extra 20%). If you love the taste and smell of sweet strawberries, then you'll love this super cute saddle bag bedecked in strawberry vines that's a steal at $100. Brighten up your day with a large leather backpack that's pretty in pink (and it's $291 off the original price).
These bags (at these prices) won't last forever, so start scrolling and get some versatile picks in your cart. These are the best Kate Spade Outlet deals to launch you into spring and you need them in your life. Get shopping!
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Deals
Carey Colorblock Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Score this $499 shoulder bag for just $159 with the latest Kate Spade Outlet deal. Featured here in a wild sage colorway and smooth quilted leather, it's cool, elegant, and perfect for day or night.
Chelsea Convertible Backpack
Whether you wear this Chelsea Convertible as a crossbody, handbag, or backpack, it's sure to get some compliments. It includes a laptop pocket, tons of space, and it'll look good wherever you go.
Carey Denim Zip Top Crossbody
Denim is so on-trend right now, and so is this Carey Denim Crossbody. Featuring a quilted design and a smooth metal chain, it's big enough for all your essentials and versatile enough to complement any outfit.
Perry Leather Large Backpack
Available in 5 spring-ready colors, this large leather backpack is super cute, super spacious, and super durable. Best of all, it's down from $379 to $87.
Sienna Crossbody
This Sienna Crossbody is a steal at $65. It's made of soft leather, includes enough room for your essentials, and one reviewer added, "This bag is the perfect size for traveling. Not too small and not too large. You will not be disappointed with this bag. Best purchase yet."
Madison Strawberry Vine Saddle Bag
With a sweet strawberry design and a thick, sturdy strap, this adorable saddle bag is a must-add-to-cart situation. It's perfect for spring into summer, and will turn heads wherever you go.
Chelsea Laptop Sleeve With Strap
Ready to give your laptop an upgrade? Then check out this chic laptop sleeve with a strap. Bringing your computer on the go has never been so easy or stylish.
Chelsea Gingham Mini Backpack
Bedecked in bright gingham, this mini backpack is made for holding your essentials. And since it's down from $259 to $87, your wallet might just thank you.
Madison Convertible Crossbody
Whether you get this crossbody in blossom pink, meringue, or turtle green, you're sure to love it. Made of soft leather with a thick resin chain, it's chic, fabulous, and just the right statement piece for your spring fit.
Chelsea Nylon Weekender
Who says bigger bags have to be boring? This chic weekender is made of easy-to-clean nylon, comes in an eye-catching jade colorway, and includes enough slots and pockets for all your weekend essentials.
Kristi Medium Flap Backpack
When you need something larger than a mini and something smaller than a large, you go for the Kristi Medium Backpack. It's available in 10 colors and which left one reviewer to rave, "This bag is the perfect size. I can carry my belongings along with a small umbrella. I get lots of compliments on the bright color too!"
Perry Floral Medium Satchel
Spring and summer means florals, florals, florals. This cute medium satchel is busting with sweet buds and it's only $92 for a limited time.
Perry Medium Satchel
With separate compartments for your essentials, sturdy handles, and saffiano leather exterior, this medium satchel might just become your new everyday bag. There's a strap for wearing it over your shoulder, as well, and an irresistible price tag of $92.
