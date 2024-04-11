Get an Extra 20% off Kate Spade Outlet & Score This Chic $299 Crossbody for $65, Plus More Deals

Just when you thought Kate Spade Outlet couldn't get any better -- it does. Save big on classic and spring-ready crossbodies, weekenders, satchels, backpacks, and more.

By Megan Gray Apr 11, 2024 6:32 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals

Bags, bags, bags, I have so many bags. It's the one accessory I just can't get enough of. My closet is packed with backpacks, handbags, duffels, fanny packs, weekenders, messenger bags, and more, in so many different colors and styles. But there's one bag that I own that I use more than all the rest, one bag that goes with everything. And that's my Kate Spade crossbody. It's made of soft black leather with a tasseled zipper and it still looks great after all these years. If you're looking for the Kate Spade bag that will elevate your look, then you are in luck. Right now you can save an extra 20% on already discounted styles, from satchels to shoulder bags at Kate Spade Outlet (code BEST20 is automatically applied in your cart).

Best of all, the styles and colors are chic and spring-ready. There are bright floral satchels that are perfect for garden parties, outdoor weddings, weekend brunches, and more, and they're 71% off (plus an extra 20%). If you love the taste and smell of sweet strawberries, then you'll love this super cute saddle bag bedecked in strawberry vines that's a steal at $100. Brighten up your day with a large leather backpack that's pretty in pink (and it's $291 off the original price).

These bags (at these prices) won't last forever, so start scrolling and get some versatile picks in your cart. These are the best Kate Spade Outlet deals to launch you into spring and you need them in your life. Get shopping!

Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Deals

Carey Colorblock Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

Score this $499 shoulder bag for just $159 with the latest Kate Spade Outlet deal. Featured here in a wild sage colorway and smooth quilted leather, it's cool, elegant, and perfect for day or night.

$499
$159.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Convertible Backpack

Whether you wear this Chelsea Convertible as a crossbody, handbag, or backpack, it's sure to get some compliments. It includes a laptop pocket, tons of space, and it'll look good wherever you go.

$449
$143.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Carey Denim Zip Top Crossbody

Denim is so on-trend right now, and so is this Carey Denim Crossbody. Featuring a quilted design and a smooth metal chain, it's big enough for all your essentials and versatile enough to complement any outfit.

$379
$119.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Leather Large Backpack

Available in 5 spring-ready colors, this large leather backpack is super cute, super spacious, and super durable. Best of all, it's down from $379 to $87.

$379
$87.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Sienna Crossbody

This Sienna Crossbody is a steal at $65. It's made of soft leather, includes enough room for your essentials, and one reviewer added, "This bag is the perfect size for traveling. Not too small and not too large. You will not be disappointed with this bag. Best purchase yet."

$299
$65.60
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Strawberry Vine Saddle Bag

With a sweet strawberry design and a thick, sturdy strap, this adorable saddle bag is a must-add-to-cart situation. It's perfect for spring into summer, and will turn heads wherever you go.

$349
$100
Kate Spade Outlet
Chelsea Laptop Sleeve With Strap

Ready to give your laptop an upgrade? Then check out this chic laptop sleeve with a strap. Bringing your computer on the go has never been so easy or stylish.

$259
$79.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Gingham Mini Backpack

Bedecked in bright gingham, this mini backpack is made for holding your essentials. And since it's down from $259 to $87, your wallet might just thank you.

$259
$87.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Convertible Crossbody

Whether you get this crossbody in blossom pink, meringue, or turtle green, you're sure to love it. Made of soft leather with a thick resin chain, it's chic, fabulous, and just the right statement piece for your spring fit.

$319
$108
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Nylon Weekender

Who says bigger bags have to be boring? This chic weekender is made of easy-to-clean nylon, comes in an eye-catching jade colorway, and includes enough slots and pockets for all your weekend essentials.

$399
$123.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Kristi Medium Flap Backpack

When you need something larger than a mini and something smaller than a large, you go for the Kristi Medium Backpack. It's available in 10 colors and which left one reviewer to rave, "This bag is the perfect size. I can carry my belongings along with a small umbrella. I get lots of compliments on the bright color too!" 

$379
$87.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Floral Medium Satchel

Spring and summer means florals, florals, florals. This cute medium satchel is busting with sweet buds and it's only $92 for a limited time.

$399
$92
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Medium Satchel

With separate compartments for your essentials, sturdy handles, and saffiano leather exterior, this medium satchel might just become your new everyday bag. There's a strap for wearing it over your shoulder, as well, and an irresistible price tag of $92.

$399
$92
Kate Spade Outlet

