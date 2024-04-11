Get an Extra 20% off Kate Spade Outlet & Score This Chic $299 Crossbody for $65, Plus More Deals

Bags, bags, bags, I have so many bags. It's the one accessory I just can't get enough of. My closet is packed with backpacks, handbags, duffels, fanny packs, weekenders, messenger bags, and more, in so many different colors and styles. But there's one bag that I own that I use more than all the rest, one bag that goes with everything. And that's my Kate Spade crossbody. It's made of soft black leather with a tasseled zipper and it still looks great after all these years. If you're looking for the Kate Spade bag that will elevate your look, then you are in luck. Right now you can save an extra 20% on already discounted styles, from satchels to shoulder bags at Kate Spade Outlet (code BEST20 is automatically applied in your cart).

Best of all, the styles and colors are chic and spring-ready. There are bright floral satchels that are perfect for garden parties, outdoor weddings, weekend brunches, and more, and they're 71% off (plus an extra 20%). If you love the taste and smell of sweet strawberries, then you'll love this super cute saddle bag bedecked in strawberry vines that's a steal at $100. Brighten up your day with a large leather backpack that's pretty in pink (and it's $291 off the original price).

These bags (at these prices) won't last forever, so start scrolling and get some versatile picks in your cart. These are the best Kate Spade Outlet deals to launch you into spring and you need them in your life. Get shopping!