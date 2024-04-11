O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Cancer Battle

Simpson's case went to trial in 1995, of which the broadcast became a focal point for millions of viewers. He was acquitted of both murders in what many view as a controversial verdict. Two years later, he was found civilly liable for the double homicide.

Separately, Simpson had another run-in with the law in 2007 in connection to a robbery-kidnapping over his memorabilia. He was released in October 2017 after serving nine years for the incident.

Five years before his death, Simpson shared an update on his life, noting that he was focused on moving forward.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," Simpson told the Associated Press in 2019. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."

After his release from prison in Nevada, Simpson decided to stay in Vegas, noting that he was happy with his decision.

"The town has been good to me," he explained. "Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here."

Simpson is survived by four children: Arnelle and Jason, from his first marriage, and Sydney and Justin, from his marriage to Nicole.

