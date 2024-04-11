Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares Heartbreaking Message on Late Son Garrison's Birthday

Janelle Brown is paying tribute to her late son Robert "Garrison" Brown on what would've been his 26th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the Sister Wives star wrote on Instagram April 10 alongside a video featuring throwback footage of his birthday celebrations from over the years. "We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore."
Janelle also shared how she and her loved ones honored Garrison, who was one of her six children with ex Kody Brown, on the day.
"We talked a lot about you today," she continued, "and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place)."
And while he's gone, the 54-year-old noted he will forever be in her heart.
"I still feel you nearby sometimes," she added. "And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."
Janelle wasn't the only one to mark the day with a heartfelt message. Garrison's brother Hunter Brown reshared a 2020 birthday post on his Instagram Stories and wrote "Happy birthday my dude!" In addition, their sister Madison Brush reshared their mom's tribute and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Carebear. Miss you dearly."
Garrison was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff police confirmed to NBC News. Though an official cause of death has yet to be shared, the police noted to the outlet that it appears he died by suicide.
Following the death of Garrison—who was one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown—several family members shared how they're carrying on his legacy and how they're navigating grief.
For instance, earlier this month, Meri came across an old photo of her and Garrison on her phone that she didn't know she had but is one she "will forever cherish."
"Seeing it immediately moved me to tears, a testament of the love I have for him, the pain of the loss of him," she wrote on Instagram April 3. "It's a reminder that grief comes in unexpected waves, memories of the moments with him all that remains. Four weeks today without him here with us. A lifetime of memories to hold sacred."
