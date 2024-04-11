Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares Heartbreaking Message on Late Son Garrison's Birthday

Watch : Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

Janelle Brown is paying tribute to her late son Robert "Garrison" Brown on what would've been his 26th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the Sister Wives star wrote on Instagram April 10 alongside a video featuring throwback footage of his birthday celebrations from over the years. "We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore."

Janelle also shared how she and her loved ones honored Garrison, who was one of her six children with ex Kody Brown, on the day.

"We talked a lot about you today," she continued, "and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place)."

And while he's gone, the 54-year-old noted he will forever be in her heart.

"I still feel you nearby sometimes," she added. "And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

Janelle wasn't the only one to mark the day with a heartfelt message. Garrison's brother Hunter Brown reshared a 2020 birthday post on his Instagram Stories and wrote "Happy birthday my dude!" In addition, their sister Madison Brush reshared their mom's tribute and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Carebear. Miss you dearly."