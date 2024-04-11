Dennis Quaid Reveals the Surprising Star His and Meg Ryan's Son Is Named After

Watch : Dennis Quaid Praises Lindsay Lohan: "She Was Fearless"

Heeeeere's Johnny? More like here's Jack Nicholson—and Jack Quaid.

After all, Dennis Quaid revealed that his and Meg Ryan's 31-year-old son was named the legendary actor. That is, with a little help from his older brother Randy Quaid.

"I just got to L.A. and my brother got a part in a movie called Missouri Breaks," Dennis told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "So I drove my brother's car up to Montana. My very first movie set, I'm watching these actors, my real heroes. We hung out at Jack Nicholson's house every night. He and Randy were good friends."

They gave me a lot of encouragement," the Parent Trap alum continued. "And that's a true story that we named him Jack after that."

So it's no surprise Jack followed in his namesake's footsteps.

"Nobody pushed him into being an actor," Dennis said. "He was 4 years old and he's carrying around a video camera making little movies and he's still doing that."