How Travis Kelce Celebrated Lifetime MVP Jason Kelce For National Siblings Day

Travis Kelce knows he and Jason Kelce are the ultimate teammates for life.

And to prove it, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared an adorable compilation video to honor his brother for National Siblings Day.

In an April 10 TikTok, Travis wrote, "Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!!" The 34-year-old also fired off the heart hands emoji, evocative of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Fearless era.

And the video includes tons of highlights throughout Jason and Travis' childhood, as well as more recent clips including Jason rooting for Travis on the football field. In one clip, a much younger Jason dances in a locker room with teammates, and in another the brothers practice football together on a lawn, where one of them can be heard saying, "Down, set, hut!"

In more recent clips, Jason celebrates on NFL turf in his Philadelphia Eagles uniform. Of course, Travis also added plenty of clips of a post-season Jason celebrating his brother leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, including Jason's infamous shirtless moment at the January game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.