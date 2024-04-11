Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Is "Feeling Spicy" After Red Hair Transformation

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes is rocking the Kansas City Chiefs' team colors—this time with a new 'do.
After years of sporting blonde tresses, the 28-year-old switched things up by dyeing her hair red. Debuting her new fiery strands on Instagram April 10, Brittany wrote she was, "Feeling spicy."
As for who she can thank for the transformation, that credit would go to hairstylist Laura Beth Cabott. And if there are any critics, the salon owner noted in her own post that Brittany can "leave 'em on RED."
However, it looks like the style is a total touchdown in the eyes of Patrick and Brittany's 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. Meanwhile, the former soccer player admitted their 16-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is still getting used to the change.
"OK surprising Sterling loves it!" she wrote in the comments, also sharing a selfie of the mother-daughter duo smiling on her Instagram Stories. "Bronze not so much."
As for Patrick, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also showed some love for Brittany's look by resharing her post to his own Instagram Stories and dropping a heart emoji. Plus, her fresh hair hue scored rave reviews from many fans.
"IN HER RED ERAAA," one commenter wrote while borrowing a reference from Taylor Swift, who was spotted cheering on Chiefs tight end and boyfriend Travis Kelce with Brittany at several games this past season. Added another, "I love you as a redhead!" While a third agreed, "ICONIC!!!! This is your color!!!"
