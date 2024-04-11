Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Is "Feeling Spicy" After Red Hair Transformation

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Takes ‘Big Day Trip’ with Her Kiddos Back to Her Hometown

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes is rocking the Kansas City Chiefs' team colors—this time with a new 'do.

After years of sporting blonde tresses, the 28-year-old switched things up by dyeing her hair red. Debuting her new fiery strands on Instagram April 10, Brittany wrote she was, "Feeling spicy."

As for who she can thank for the transformation, that credit would go to hairstylist Laura Beth Cabott. And if there are any critics, the salon owner noted in her own post that Brittany can "leave 'em on RED."

However, it looks like the style is a total touchdown in the eyes of Patrick and Brittany's 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. Meanwhile, the former soccer player admitted their 16-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is still getting used to the change.

"OK surprising Sterling loves it!" she wrote in the comments, also sharing a selfie of the mother-daughter duo smiling on her Instagram Stories. "Bronze not so much."