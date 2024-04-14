Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Get Married for a 3rd Time

Watch : Reba McEntire Shares Rare Details About Her Rex Linn Romance (Exclusive)

Reba McEntire loves Rex Linn—and she'll never stop.

The "I'm a Survivor" singer has tried her hand at marriage twice before, but she's not saying no to a third trip down the aisle with her boyfriend of four years.

"If that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

And though Reba, 69, joked that she doesn't "have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or ring," she is "truly committed to Rex."

In fact, the two have been "pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020," when they reunited after she guest-starred on his show Young Sheldon that January.

"It was just like a magnet," Reba—who was married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015—recalled of their reunion. "We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time."