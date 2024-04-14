Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Get Married for a 3rd Time

Reba McEntire loves Rex Linn—and she'll never stop.
The "I'm a Survivor" singer has tried her hand at marriage twice before, but she's not saying no to a third trip down the aisle with her boyfriend of four years.
"If that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."
And though Reba, 69, joked that she doesn't "have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or ring," she is "truly committed to Rex."
In fact, the two have been "pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020," when they reunited after she guest-starred on his show Young Sheldon that January.
"It was just like a magnet," Reba—who was married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015—recalled of their reunion. "We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time."
And the love she shares with Rex, who she's known since 1991, has even helped The Voice coach feel more confident in herself.
"When you do love yourself, that means you're confident, you're comfortable," she said. "You love yourself, and it's easier to love others."
Reba's message of self-confidence is one she's exploring in her partnership with Dove, which is celebrating 20 years of real beauty and a commitment to not use AI in ads.
"That's a great thing," Reba said, "because in my industry that's what we're finding right now: We want to be presented as ourselves."
Keep reading for more fascinating facts about Reba.