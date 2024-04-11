Astrology Influencer Allegedly Killed Partner and Pushed Kids Out of Moving Car Before April 8 Eclipse

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

An astrology influencer is accused of casting a tragic shadow on her family due to the solar eclipse.

Danielle Johnson—who offered online self-help and healing sessions under the name Danielle Ayoka—allegedly killed her partner in their Los Angeles home before pushing her two children out of a moving vehicle hours before the April 8 astrological event, the LAPD said in a press release. Investigators believe the eclipse may have been a factor in their tragic deaths, law enforcement sources told the Times.

In the early morning of April 8, Johnson and her boyfriend Jaelen Allen Chaney became involved in a physical altercation at their home in Woodland Hills, Calif., that ended with the 34-year-old fatally stabbing Chaney, per the LAPD.

Police told the Times that evidence suggests the 34-year-old tried to drag his body out of the complex, leaving a trail of bloody footprints in her wake, before bringing Chaney back into the kitchen, where he was later found by a neighbor.