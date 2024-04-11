Astrology Influencer Allegedly Killed Partner and Pushed Kids Out of Moving Car Before April 8 Eclipse

An astrology influencer is accused of casting a tragic shadow on her family due to the solar eclipse.
Danielle Johnson—who offered online self-help and healing sessions under the name Danielle Ayoka—allegedly killed her partner in their Los Angeles home before pushing her two children out of a moving vehicle hours before the April 8 astrological event, the LAPD said in a press release. Investigators believe the eclipse may have been a factor in their tragic deaths, law enforcement sources told the Times.
In the early morning of April 8, Johnson and her boyfriend Jaelen Allen Chaney became involved in a physical altercation at their home in Woodland Hills, Calif., that ended with the 34-year-old fatally stabbing Chaney, per the LAPD.
Police told the Times that evidence suggests the 34-year-old tried to drag his body out of the complex, leaving a trail of bloody footprints in her wake, before bringing Chaney back into the kitchen, where he was later found by a neighbor.
With her two daughters—one 9 years old and the other 8 months old—in tow, Johnson then allegedly fled the scene in her Porsche, eventually expelling her eldest, who was holding her baby sister in her arms, out of the car while driving more than 100mph, police said. Her infant sadly died, while the older daughter, who was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, survived the fall.
Less than an hour later, local Redondo Beach police responded to reports that Johnson's speeding car had crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Johnson and Chaney's causes of death are listed as "deferred," according to LA County coroner records viewed by E! News.
Days prior to the tragic events unfolding, Johnson shared tweets about the impending eclipse that investigators told the Times may be connected to the alleged killings.
"This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare," Johnson wrote in one post on X April 4. "Get your protection on and your heart in the right place. The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now."
In another post to her 100,000 followers, the astrologer wrote, "WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW."
She described herself as a "divine healer," as well as a Reiki master teacher and R&B artist who used the stage name Ayoka, per her bio on X.
The investigation is still ongoing.
E! News also reached out to the Woodland Hills police and Redondo Beach police but has not yet received comment on the case.