Reba McEntire Reveals How She Overcame Her Beauty Struggles

You'll want to sing Reba McEntire's praises after listening to her beauty wisdom.

The country legend recently opened up about the challenges she faced about her appearance—and why she's embracing the skin she's in at 69.

"I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair," Reba told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I'd lay out with her and she would get brown as a biscuit—and I'd be blistered."

Instead of trying to be like others, she realized her differences are what made her special.

"I finally figured it out: I'm not supposed to be like them—I'm just me," she explained. "It took me a long time to accept that and realize that it."

As The Voice coach put it, "It set me free."