Reba McEntire Reveals How She Overcame Her Beauty Struggles

You'll want to sing Reba McEntire's praises after listening to her beauty wisdom.
The country legend recently opened up about the challenges she faced about her appearance—and why she's embracing the skin she's in at 69.
"I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair," Reba told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I'd lay out with her and she would get brown as a biscuit—and I'd be blistered."
Instead of trying to be like others, she realized her differences are what made her special.
"I finally figured it out: I'm not supposed to be like them—I'm just me," she explained. "It took me a long time to accept that and realize that it."
As The Voice coach put it, "It set me free."
That's why she isn't afraid to go against the grain.
"I don't like trends," she said. "The younger generation, they're more confident than I was at their age, and I'm so happy for them. It takes guts, it takes stamina and it takes courage to be comfortable in your own skin."
Reba's message of self-acceptance is one she truly believes in, which is why she partnered with Dove to celebrate the brand's 20 years of real beauty and commitment to not use AI in ads.
"I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am," Reba said. "Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."
